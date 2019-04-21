Chelsea Place Senior Care owner Kris Chana received highly positive feedback after the first two events in the series of free public education seminars, presented in conjunction with the Seniors Blue Book resource guide at Chelsea Place Senior Day Care and Activities Center. The first two conferences were held on March 30 and April 6, with the third and final conference set for April 27.
The conferences are based on “Florida’s 5-Step Guide to Senior Care,” a colorful, 16-page booklet developed by Chana and his wife, Chelsea. The first conference covered Step 1: Caring for the Caregiver. Steps 2 and 3, Organizing Legal Affairs and Making a Financial Plan, were addressed in the second conference.
“We averaged an attendance of 50 people at the first two events,” Chana said. “Everyone who attended felt the information was extremely valuable and so worth the time to come.”
The April 27 event will cover Step 4, Find the Right Care, and 5, How Do You Choose the Right Providers? It takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the adult day care center at 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. There is no charge to attend and a complimentary lunch will be served.
“We have 14 amazing speakers who will be sharing incredibly helpful information with everyone who attends,” said Chana.
Topics and speakers include:
• Private vs. Medicare Home Health Care, Sue Chandler, Pam Monnier and Jamie Brown.
• Adult Day Care Centers, Debbie Spear.
• Independent Living, Chad Johnson.
• Age in Place Alternative, Lisa Kopp.
• Assisted Living, Noelle LaPonte and Samantha Reyes.
• Memory Care, Melissa Vanderbilt-Bestor.
• Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC), Karen Amador.
• Skilled Nursing Facility, Jessica Cantwell.
• Hospice Care, Nafi Cunningham.
• Senior Resources, Amie Conti and Kris Chana.
Reservations are requested and may be made by calling Senior Resource Specialist Amie Conti at 941-787-0687.
Chana plans to make the series an annual event. Following are comments from some of the attendees at the first two conferences:
Laura Sauerwein: Was time well spent.
Mary Ellen Taylor: Well organized and informative.
Jon-Dawn Marquardt: We learned a lot.
Ann Reynolds: A great addition to our community.
Medsol Clinical Research Center: A great event. Thank you for all that you do for our seniors.
Mary Ellen Taylor: A presentation that all seniors (age 65+) should hear.
