The COVID-19 pandemic has brought added complications to providing in-home care to the estimated 12 million Americans who depend on it. Chelsea Place Homecare has been servicing clients throughout this difficult time.
“We would like our community to know how much we not only appreciate the support they always give us, but are also grateful to be able to do what we do to help others,” said owner Kris Chana.
Chelsea Place Homecare supplies all its employees with face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. The private-duty agency assists individuals and families with Alzheimer’s and dementia care, doctor appointments, laundry and light housekeeping, toileting and transferring, meal preparation, medication reminders, transportation for shopping and doctor appointments, homemakers and companions, showers and dressing, and post-hospital support.
“Our health care workers are going into people’s homes because those people need that care,” Chana said. We realize this often requires close contact for a multitude of tasks, which is why we have taken the necessary precautions to protect our workers and clients from contracting or spreading the virus.
“Our personalized in-home care not only includes assisting with the activities of daily living,” he added. “We bring companionship into the homes of people who are isolated at this time and give them the comfort of not being alone.”
Chelsea Place Homecare is available 24/7, with no minimum hours or contracts required. Workers can assist with telehealth or doctors’ appointments directly, as well as just taking clients out for some fresh air.
Chana has been working with some local Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities whose admissions are on hold or delayed, helping fill that void by staying with the client until admission is approved or serving as a companion to them in insolation.
“Homecare is not just a business for us,” he said. “We truly care and will help our clients and their families keep their independence with a helping hand and a grateful heart.”
For first time, Chelsea Place Homecare is offering a 40-hour service package with 10 complimentary hours included. For more information, call the Homecare line at 941-979-5288 or 941-676-3411 for any additional Chelsea Place Senior Care services. Visit https:chelseaplacecare.com for more information.
