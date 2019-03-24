Chelsea Place schedules senior care conferences

Kris Chana and his wife, Chelsea, founded Chelsea Place in 2011. Then in their 20s, they sought to change the perception of the senior care industry, first with a resort-like assisted living facility in Charlotte Harbor, followed by an adult day care center on Tamiami Trail and most recently with an in-home care operation.
The Chanas developed a colorful, 16-page booklet entitled “Florida’s 5-Step Guide to Senior Care” and is using it as the basis of a series of free public education conferences presented in partnership with the Seniors BlueBook resource guide.
“Our goal is to take that publication and turn the five-step guide into a series of three live events,” said Chana, “We want to help families through the process of caring for their aging parents and becoming proactive about finding care and just being aware of what’s happening in their loved ones’ lives.”
The first event, “Caring for the Caregiver,” takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 30, at Chelsea Place Senior Day Care and Activities Center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. A complimentary lunch will be served.
Organizers have arranged a stellar lineup of speakers:
• Dr. Odel Ruano, a board-certified internist. “Dr. Ruano is going to be talking about urinary tract infections and other conditions that can affect patients with some form of dementia,” said Chelsea Place Senior Resource Specialist Amie Conti’
• Carisa Campanella, program director of the Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s.
• Amy Schenk, program director of the Florida gulf Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
• Board-certified neurologists Michelle Evans and Jason Nazar. “They’re going to be talking about sundowners’ syndrome, a state of confusion that occurs later in the afternoon and into the night among patients who have dementia or Alzheimer’s disease,” said Conti.
• Registered dietician Chrisanna Harrington.
• Tammy Wilkie, coordinator of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver.
“Tammy will describe how Project Lifesaver can help provide a timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children who wander due to Alzheimer’s, autism, and other related conditions or disorders,” said Conti.
“We feel very blessed with this awesome speaker lineup,” she added. “These people are giving up a part of their Saturday to be here and spend it with these families and individuals who need this kind of education.”
The next event, scheduled for April 6, will focus on organizing one’s legal affairs and making a financial plan. Then on April 27, the event will address assisted living, memory care, home care, daycare, etc.
“We’re holding the conferences on Saturday, so they can be available for family members who work during the week,” Chana said.
Conti is taking reservations for all three events at 941-787-0687.
“We’re just trying to educate the community,” said Chana, “because they deserve this information. And a lot of people don’t know where to turn.”
