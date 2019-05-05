Cinco De Mayo Trivia Night was hosted by Chelsea Place Adult Day Care in Port Charlotte on April 30.

The event benefited Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity. Mexican food and drinks were served buffet style, followed by trivia games, led by MC Christian Young, and sponsor presentations.

A 50/50 drawing was held and door prizes awarded. A special thanks was given to sponsors Beef O’Brady’s and Joseph’s Deli, both of Port Charlotte, for providing food. A check for $1,500 was presented to Habitat for Humanity’s Jill Symmonds.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity, visit charlottecountyhfh.org or call 941-639-3162.

