Colon Cancer: Earlier screening advised

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer, excluding skin cancers, among adults in the United States. Over 145,000 Americans are expected to be diagnosed with CRC in 2019.
The preferred screening strategy for colorectal cancer is to have a colonoscopy every 10 years, beginning at age 50. Earlier in 2018 however, the American Cancer Society (ACS) made a qualified recommendation that routine colon cancer screening begin at age 45 years. The ACS estimates that the lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is about 1 in 22 (4.49 percent) for men and 1 in 24 (4.15 percent) for women. Some people are at higher risk and should be screened earlier, including personal or family history of inflammatory bowel disease, colorectal cancer or polyps, or ovarian, endometrial or breast cancer.
“Most people don’t realize that colon cancer is a totally preventable cancer,” says Sovi Joseph M.D., board-certified gastroenterologist and Medical Director of Gastroenterology at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte. “It develops from a benign polyp that over the course of a number of years becomes the carcinoma, which is the cancer,” he added. “So, there is time to detect the polyps and remove them before they become cancer. In essence, you can prevent colon cancer if people get the colonoscopy on time and follow through with continued screening.”
ACS recommends those tests that actually examine the interior of the colon because they cannot only detect cancer, but also prevent it by finding — and removing — polyps or growths that can potentially cause cancer. These tests include a flexible sigmoidoscopy (every five years); a colonoscopy (every 10 years); or a CT colonography or virtual colonoscopy (every five years).
To learn more about colorectal screening and prevention, visit http://bit.ly/LoveUrColon. If you need to be connected with a gastroenterologist or general surgeon, visit www.BayfrontCharlotte.com/find-a-doctor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.