Common ingredients can transform into countless scrumptious dishes

During these trying times, while having to stay at home more than we expected, we are also presented with some positive opportunities, such as getting more rest, improving our diets and trying new recipes. Many readers have cheerfully commented that they have found a new joy in cooking healthier fare. Preparing nutritious meals at home can be quick and easy. Inexpensive common ingredients are transformed into countless scrumptious dishes. Minimizing time and labor strategies include choosing simple recipes with few ingredients and a limited number of steps.
Efficiency is also achieved by simultaneously performing several steps, (while keeping our master-distracter cellphones turned off and in a distant room) For example, to make a whole grain (or gluten-free) pasta salad, mix the dressing (in one minute) in a medium bowl and prepare the veggies, all while the pasta is cooking (in eight minutes), drained and cools a bit. Then add the pasta and chopped veggies to the dressing. Fish can be poached (cooked in a small amount of water) in 15 minutes, with numerous seasoning options. This method is faster and infinitely healthier than frying.
Greek-style lentil salad is another quick-fix winner. Cooking double the amount of lentils the recipe calls for, and you have lentils ready for a different side dish or as a part of a meatless-day meal. The same can be done with other basic ingredients that are building blocks for time-saving meals. A baked (microwaved) sweet potato, enjoyed with salt, pepper and a drizzle of olive oil, is another one of your gazillion choices.
Avoid recipes which call for using electronic devices. These “miracle time-savers” are the brain children of engineers who have never cooked or washed dishes. The gadgets require a great deal of time to take apart, wash, dry, re-assemble and put away.
Here are some fabulicious recipes, bursting with flavor and brimming with nutrition.
QUICK-FIX FISH IN LEMON SAUCE
Per serving:
4 ounces tilapia or catfish fillet
Finely grated rind of ½ lemon
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 clove garlic, finely grated
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Rinse fish and place in skillet skin-side-down. Wash hands. Add 1/4 inch deep water. The water should not cover fish. In a cup, mix lemon rind, juice, garlic, oil, salt, and pepper. Drizzle the lemon sauce over the fish and evenly spread with the back of spoon. Cover and bring to gentle boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low, and cook until fork-tested fish is tender at its thickest part, about 15 minutes.
KALE WITH SMOKED CHEESE
2 servings
4 large kale leaves or equivalent
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped
2 tablespoons lemon juice
¼ teaspoon salt
1/3 cup grated smoked cheddar or Gruyere cheese
Note: For better quality and flavor, always buy a brick of the cheese you need and grate the amount necessary for the recipe.
Prepare a steamer pot. Wash kale, drain, and remove stems. Reserve these valuable stems for another use, (soup, stew, or thinly sliced in a raw vegetable salad.) Tear each leaf into three pieces, and place in steamer. Steam kale about 10 minutes, until leaves are wilted. Do not overcook. When kale is done, drain and set aside.
Heat oil in skillet. Add garlic and cook uncovered 30 seconds on medium heat, stirring constantly. Mix in lemon juice and salt. Reduce heat to medium-low and using a pair of tongs, add kale to garlic mixture then mix gently with a spoon. Cook 2 minutes to heat through. Place kale on serving plates and top with the grated cheese.
SPRING PASTA
(Make in advance and refrigerate)
2 servings
½ cup frozen raw peas, thawed
1-3/4 cups uncooked whole grain corkscrew-shaped pasta
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 small tomato, chopped
7 pimento-stuffed green olives, chopped
1 green onion, thinly sliced
DRESSING:
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons wine vinegar or lemon juice
1 tablespoon dried basil
Salt and pepper to taste
Fill large saucepan with 2/3 water. Add 1 tablespoon oil and bring to a boil. Add pasta, cover, reduce heat and cook pasta 8 to 10 minutes, mixing once. Drain. Let cool. Meanwhile, in large bowl, whisk together all dressing ingredients. Add all other ingredients and mix well. When the pasta is done and cooled, mix it with the veggies.
Judy E. Buss is a syndicated food/health columnist, blogger for the American Holistic Health Association, nutritional cooking instructor and speaker.
