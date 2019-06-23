The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E) held a fundraiser at the Isles Yacht Club in Punta Gorda, on June 6.

Isles Executive Chef Doug Usko prepared chicken Florentine using the sous vide method, then made bananas foster.

C.A.R.E. will be holding “Comedy for C.A.R.E.” on July 11 at Visani Restaurant. For more information, call Wendy at 941-639-5499 or visit www.carefl.org.

