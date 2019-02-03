SKY Family YMCA at Franz Ross in Port Charlotte offers Dance Academy on Mondays and Wednesday evenings for those children ages 2-12, taught by Kayla Heffington, instructor.
Each week, classes focus on teaching fundamentals of a new dance style, with creative movement for those ages 2-5. Ballet, jazz and hip-hop classes are available for those ages 6-12 as well.
The next dance session runs Feb. 4-Feb. 20. For more information on this class as well as others at the SKY Family YMCA at Franz Ross, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, call 941-629-9622.
