Spinach

No veggie packs as nutritious a punch as spinach.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Though all vegetables contain vitamins, minerals and fiber that can serve as the foundations of a healthy diet, perhaps no veggie packs as nutritious a punch as spinach. Spinach is an excellent source of calcium and iron and is also loaded with antioxidants, which are substances that can prevent or slow down cell damage.

According to Medical News Today, a single cup of raw spinach can provide adults with their full daily requirement for vitamin K, which plays a major role in blood clotting and can be used to prevent and treat weak bones. That same cup of spinach also contains high amounts of vitamin A, a powerful antioxidant that can positively affect brain function and various organs, including the skin, heart, kidneys, and lungs. And that same cup doesn't stop there, as it also provides significant amounts of vitamin C, magnesium and folate.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments