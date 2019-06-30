Did you know?

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says that many parents are unaware that common sparklers can burn at temperatures between 1,200 and 2,000°F or more depending on the fuel and oxidizer used. That is hot enough to melt some metals and can cause third-degree burns.

Despite this, sparklers are commonly handed out to children at celebrations without anyone advising on proper safety use. The American Academy of Ophthalmology says sparklers cause 2% of all fireworks-related injuries. Parents may want to look for safer options for kids. Noisemakers, confetti, water guns and balloons also can be relatively safe ways for children to participate in July 4th fun.

Source: MCC

