The 2018 Dinner Under The Stars charity event was held with proceeds supporting healthy nutritious meals for children, parents, seniors and caregivers in Charlotte County.
Community residents came together to honor those who have made a memorable contribution such as teenager Bella Nelson one of the first teens in the nutritious Eat4Life program and creator of the Sea Life Art.
East Elementary teacher Meridith Meerman was honored for her contribution through the Garden Chef children’s project and Debra Schulte for her four-year contribution reducing the plastic overflow in the drink out of anything but plastic program.
