It is crucial that Floridians have preparation plans in place that meet the specific needs of a person living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Taking important measures to plan ahead can prevent injuries and help the person with the disease feel more relaxed and less overwhelmed, if an emergency situation occurs.
Due to the pandemic, being prepared for such extraordinary circumstances may look a little different than in previous years. To help families facing Alzheimer’s and other dementias prepare, the Alzheimer’s Association offers additional guidance including:
Plan ahead. Being prepared in case of an emergency is crucial. Due to COVID-19, existing safety plans for disaster situations may have to be adjusted. If the person lives in a residential facility, learn about its disaster/evacuation plans and who is responsible for evacuating the person in the event of an emergency. Be sure plans accommodate specific needs, such as personal protective equipment, a walker or portable oxygen.
Prepare an emergency kit or “go kit.” As part of an emergency plan, put together an emergency kit in a watertight container and store it in an easily accessible location with important legal and medical documents, extra clothing, face masks, cleaning supplies, identification items and an extra supply of medications. Make sure medical and health records are accessible and attainable by people other than the primary caregiver.
Evacuation during a pandemic. Many at-risk states for natural disasters, such as hurricanes, have adjusted evacuation plans due to the pandemic. This may mean less room is available at shelters or new shelters may have been added. Stay current on updated plans from state and local public agencies as it may affect your action and available resources and facilities. When appropriate, share the diagnosis with others, such as hotel or shelter staff, so they can better assist.
Today, there are more than six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 580,000 in Florida.
For more information, visit www.alz.org.
