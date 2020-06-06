June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, a time to educate the community about Alzheimer’s and dementia. On June 12, the Florida chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association will host a free educational event for people with early-stage dementia, caregivers, professionals and the community. The “Dementia Research and Policy Summit: Diversity an Important Frontier in Alzheimer’s Research” will feature keynote speaker Carl V. Hill Ph.D., MPH.
As vice president of scientific engagement at the Alzheimer’s Association, Hill oversees strategic efforts to create global awareness of the Association’s international research program. Hill also leads outreach to a network of staff, volunteers and donors at more than 75 association chapters in order to grow understanding of the association’s role in accelerating Alzheimer’s research and share scientific updates. Prior to joining the association, Hill served as director, office of special populations at the National Institutes on Aging. In his six years at the NIA, he led the development of the Health Disparities Research Framework, which stimulates studies focused on health disparities related to aging.
Topics discussed during the event will include health equity in Alzheimer’s and dementia research, early detection and diagnosis, the latest advances in clinical trials and lifestyle interventions. Hill will also discuss how policy intersects and drives necessary change in Alzheimer’s and dementia health care.
“Diversity and Alzheimer’s research is fundamental to protecting the public health of a nation when all people are living longer,” says Hill. “A lack of diverse participation and perspective reduces our chances to understand how this devastating disease develops in all U.S. groups. A double jeopardy for health disparities research and equity in the United States.”
In addition to Hill, the summit will feature Secretary Richard Prudom of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and program manager Amy Schenk, RN, BSN, MSEd, CDP, a certified dementia practitioner.
“As we continue to advocate for more research, programs, services and funding, we want to be sure that everyone we serve has access to all the information they need to feel empowered and confident in facing the many challenges that this disease presents,” says Angela McAuley, regional leader for the Alzheimer’s Association.
