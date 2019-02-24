Patients in Charlotte County can receive excellent, effective treatment for breast cancer. Charlotte County has a multitude of specialists with experience and expertise in treating breast cancer. We have board-certified radiologists, general surgeons, radiation oncologist, medical oncologist as well as plastic surgeons that are all well trained in treatments of breast cancer care.
Dr. Vance Wright-Browne, oncologist at Florida Cancer Specialists stated “Charlotte County is able to provide all facets of state of the art breast care including 3D mammography, stereotactic and ultrasound guided biopsies, breast conservation surgery, mastectomy, 3D conformational radiation and systemic chemotherapy. Patients can feel comfortable that their experience and care here is equivalent to that in large volume centers, while performed in close proximity to their homes, family and community.”
Charlotte County hospitals, as well as outpatient imaging centers, have state of the art, breast imaging modalities. Minimally invasive stereotactic, ultrasound guide and MRI guided biopsies are done on an outpatient basis.
Dr. Margo Roca, a radiologist at Millennium’s Women’s Center explained, “For years I have referred breast cancer patients to local colleagues of general surgeons, radiation oncologists and medical oncologists. Their multi-disciplinary approach has been highly successful and efficient, while providing excellent cosmetic results and patient satisfaction.”
General surgeons complete a five year surgical residency. Breast surgery is a large component of the training. Surgeons, through continuing medical education, stay up-to-date with the latest treatment options in regards to mastectomy vs. lumpectomy with sentinel lymph node biopsy. I perform a variety of breast procedures in my office and outpatient surgery center with excellent results and patient satisfaction.
Breast conservation surgery will require post-operative radiation. Dr. David Rice of 21st Century Oncology stated, “Radiation is used along with surgery to reduce the chances of cancer recurrence. In Charlotte County we have radiation machines capable of treating the affected areas effectively without exposing normal tissue to excessive dose. New technology allows for shorter treatment interval, compliance and convenience. Patients who had surgery locally were treated appropriately, with excellent cosmetic results and high patient satisfaction.”
At times, patients will need chemotherapy to minimize a recurrence or metastasis. Dr. Ivor Percent, oncologist at Florida Cancer Specialists added, “In Charlotte County we utilize a multi-disciplinary treatment approach to breast cancer. Our radiologists, surgeons, pathologists, radiation oncologists and oncologists closely work together to ensure patients in our community have access to world class medicine in a hometown environment. We accomplish this through an interdisciplinary conferences and continual communication between the treating physicians. We also have access to national clinical trials. Charlotte County has comprehensive breast care available that is second to none.”
The doctors in Charlotte County are prepared to fight this disease.
John F. Guarino M.D., P.A. is a general surgeon who practices in Charlotte County. He is located at 4245 Kings Highway, Unit A, Port Charlotte. He can be reached at 941-391-5102.
