^pBy Victoria Naekel
Village Place Health and Rehabilitation Center
Teams of Pet Partners International, The Suncoast Humane Society and Tidewell Hospice Therapy Dogs (and horses) all joined forces to visit residents at Village Place Health and Rehabilitation Center. Pet photos was on the Activity Calendar with a Smooch-A-Pooch Kissing Booth specially made for one dog in particular, Paka, a very large and kissable pit bull from Tidewell Hospice owner of Freddie Galati. The residents and staff were thrilled to see a real “dog and pony show” parade through the facility, visiting residents in rooms, family members in the lobby and posing for pictures. Pet therapy brings so much joy into the nursing homes. All pets with updated immunizations are welcome at Village Place anytime.
For more information or to schedule a tour, call 941-624-5966. Village Place Health and Rehabilitation Center is at 2370 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.