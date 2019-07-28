^pBy Victoria Naekel

Village Place Health and Rehabilitation Center

Teams of Pet Partners International, The Suncoast Humane Society and Tidewell Hospice Therapy Dogs (and horses) all joined forces to visit residents at Village Place Health and Rehabilitation Center. Pet photos was on the Activity Calendar with a Smooch-A-Pooch Kissing Booth specially made for one dog in particular, Paka, a very large and kissable pit bull from Tidewell Hospice owner of Freddie Galati. The residents and staff were thrilled to see a real “dog and pony show” parade through the facility, visiting residents in rooms, family members in the lobby and posing for pictures. Pet therapy brings so much joy into the nursing homes. All pets with updated immunizations are welcome at Village Place anytime.

For more information or to schedule a tour, call 941-624-5966. Village Place Health and Rehabilitation Center is at 2370 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments