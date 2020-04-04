Donate blood

Blood supplies are critically low. The Big Red Bus will be in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda West, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8.
Please commit to donating a pint of blood to help save up to three lives during this critical time in our country’s history. The Big Red Bus is a medical center vehicle and is a safe location for you to visit for your donation. Every person who attends the drive will have their temperature taken before entering the Bus.
In addition to a wellness checkup, each donor will receive a $20 eGift Card. Call 610-952-1333 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are recommended to avoid delays.
