Lee Health and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals announce a new partnership that will help fund the growth of services while maintaining nationally recognized care at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. Through this partnership, the community can support their local children’s hospital by purchasing a paper Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals “Miracle Balloon” at checkout from participating retailers, joining Extra Life, a 24-hour gaming and fundraising marathon or supporting other Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals partner campaigns and events. Donations will support research and training, purchase equipment and pay for uncompensated care.
“This is a great day for the children of Southwest Florida. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is a national leader in helping children’s hospitals care for pediatric patients and their families and we’re proud to partner with them to continue providing the very best care for children in our region,” said Armando Llechu, chief administrative officer of Golisano Children’s Services.
While local businesses have been raising money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for years, this partnership will allow the dollars raised in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Glades and Hendry counties to stay local to help Southwest Florida’s children. The money raised through this partnership will be maintained in a designated fund within the Lee Health Foundation and earmarked for use exclusively to benefit Golisano Children’s Hospital. Visit /leehealthfoundation.org/CMN to find out more.
“Countless community leaders worked diligently to bring this partnership together. It’s their support that made this possible, and ensures that Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals donations made at Southwest Florida’s retailers and through partner campaigns and events will remain in our community to support children’s medical services,” said Chris Simoneau, Lee Health chief foundation and development officer.
Established in 1994, Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida has been named a “Top Hospital” by The Leapfrog Group for the past three years. It is the only recognized children’s hospital in Southwest Florida and provides specialized care for kids between Tampa and Miami.
In 2017, Lee Health opened the freestanding 134-bed Golisano Children’s Hospital through the generosity of the Southwest Florida community. It includes comprehensive pediatric services including a 24-hour pediatric emergency department, hematology-oncology unit, milk lab, regional Perinatal Intensive Care Center and Level II and Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with 70 private rooms.
“We are thrilled to welcome Lee Health and Golisano Children’s Hospital into our network of fundraising partners,” said John Lauck, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “This partnership will allow us to raise more money to help more kids. These funds will help us change kids’ health and change the future of pediatric healthcare in Southwest Florida.”
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ partners in Southwest Florida include:
• Walmart & Sam’s Club
• Costco Wholesale
• Ace Hardware
• Publix Super Markets, Inc.
• Speedway
• Dairy Queen
• Love’s Travel Stops
• Marriott International
• Marriott Vacations Worldwide
• Wawa
• IHOP
• RE/MAX
About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $7 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity’s Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. For more information, visit cmnhopsitals.org.
About Golisano Children’s Hospital
Established in 1994, Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida has been named a “Top Hospital” by The Leapfrog Group for the past three years. It is the only recognized children’s hospital in Southwest Florida and provides specialized care for kids between Tampa and Miami. Lee Health opened the new 134-bed Golisano Children’s Hospital in May 2017, relocating the children’s hospital from the adjacent HealthPark Medical Center. It includes comprehensive pediatric services including a 24-hour pediatric emergency department, hematology-oncology unit, milk lab, Regional Perinatal Intensive Care Center, and Level II and Level III NICU with 70 private rooms. Golisano Children’s Hospital is proud to have been named Soliant’s 2018 Most Beautiful Hospital in the U.S., a recognition determined by popular vote. For more information, visit GolisanoChildrensSWFL.org.
