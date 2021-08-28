Englewood Community Hospital is now offering an innovative approach to identifying non-muscle invasive bladder cancer tumors.
Among men, bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the United States. The American Cancer Society estimates more than 83,000 new cases of bladder cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021. Nearly three-fourths of patients diagnosed with high-risk bladder cancer will recur within ten years according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.
Common risk factors for bladder cancer include smoking, chemical exposure, race, age, gender and chronic bladder infections. Often patients find blood in the urine, irritation, urgency or frequency of urination.
“As a urologist specializing in treating patients with cancer, I always want to be able to tell my patients — with confidence — that I was able to remove as much cancer as possible. I felt reassured from the moment I switched on the blue light; I could see additional lesions I couldn’t see in white light. Patients appreciate this technology, and I know it is making a difference in patient care.” said Scott Martz, D.O., independent member of the medical staff of Englewood Community Hospital.
White light cystoscopy has long been the gold standard for detecting suspicious lesions. With blue light cystoscopy, the doctor uses a catheter to insert an optical imaging agent into the bladder. First, the doctor looks inside the bladder using white light, then switches to blue light mode. The blue light makes the cancer cells glow bring pink allowing the doctor to more easily identify and remove tumors.
“Offering this new diagnostic procedure performed by a specially trained physician can be a game changer for those patients with known or suspected bladder cancer. This is a great example of our continued advancement in technology and treatment to provide the best possible care for our patients.” said Steve Young, CEO.
To learn more about treatment options, call the Consult-A-Nurse team at 941-473-3919 or visit https://bit.ly/3sOGsll
