Englewood Community Hospital has been named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list. Englewood Community Hospital has been recognized with this honor as one of the top performing hospitals in the U.S. The annual list was published April 27 by Fortune.
IBM Watson Health has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,675 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. IBM Watson Health established the list to help identify best practices that may help other health care organizations achieve consistent, balanced and sustainable high performance.
This year’s ranking of top hospitals also introduces a measure of hospitals’ contributions to community health with a focus on equity developed by a team of experts at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity and the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
For the ranking, hospitals were surveyed across three components: 1). assessing hospital contributions to community health as a provider of critical services for community health and preventive care; 2). identifying ways that hospitals contribute to community health as a community partner teaming up with local organizations to implement critical programs and 3). focusing on ways that hospitals promote community health through their practices as anchor institutions supporting local economic and social progress. Hospitals received credit for meeting a certain number of best practice standards in each component as part of the survey scoring and the new measure led to a change in ranking for more than one-third of the 100 hospitals.
“During these unprecedented times, in health care, it is important to recognize the extraordinary efforts of our caregivers. This quality and safety recognition is more important to patients than ever before and we are grateful to our caregivers for their steadfast commitment,” said Steve Young, CEO of Englewood Community Hospital.
This recognition demonstrates Englewood Community Hospital’s ongoing commitment to prioritize patient-centered care. According to IBM Watson Health, as compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators. These include survival rates, patient complications, health care associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency departments, inpatient expenses, profitability and ratings from patients.
“We are proud of all of the hospitals, health systems and their dedicated clinicians and staff included among the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals,” said Irene Dankwa-Mullan, M.D., MPH, chief health equity officer and deputy chief health officer at IBM Watson Health. “From small community hospitals to major teaching hospitals, organizations on this list demonstrate a relentless commitment to high value, patient-centered care and innovation. They also recognize the importance of contributing to the health of their communities and we applaud them for their programs that help provide equitable quality care and address health disparities.”
For more information, visit www.100tophospitals.com.
