The Leapfrog Group, a Washington D.C.-based national nonprofit committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers, today announced the spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades and once again awarded Englewood Community Hospital an A for achieving the highest national standards in patient safety. Englewood Community Hospital is one of only 41 “Straight A” hospitals in the United States to be awarded an ‘A’ every grading cycle since 2012.
“Our leadership, physicians, and staff continue to keep our patients’ safety as a top priority, which is one of the many reasons we have earned our 14th consecutive ‘A’ for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group,” shared Englewood Community Hospital’s CEO Michael Ehrat. “Our team will continue to focus on improving the quality of care for each and every patient.”
“Hospitals that have earned an ‘A’ grade for every cycle of the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade are making patient safety the priority it needs to be in every acute-care hospital in the United States,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The leadership at these distinguished hospitals are committed to putting patients first, every minute of every day. Englewood Community Hospital’s continued focus in achieving an ‘A’ grade has exemplified the dedication required to provide safe care, which has in turn saved patient lives by preventing accidents, injuries, infections and errors.”
The Safety Grade assigns letter grades of ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ and ‘F’ to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms. Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. It is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.
To see more details on Englewood Community Hospital’s performance, and to access consumer-friendly tips for patients, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
Englewood Community Hospital is a 100-bed, acute care facility, offering a wide variety of healthcare services to Sarasota and Charlotte Counties. Englewood Community Hospital is recognized with fourteen consecutive ‘A’s for Hospital Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group and Accredited Chest Pain Center with PCI by the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care. For more information about the services of Englewood Community Hospital, visit EnglewoodCommHospital.com or contact Tiffany Briggs at 941-473-5035.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.