Englewood Community Hospital has earned two 2018 Unit of Distinction Awards for their medical surgical and progressive care units in an annual program that recognizes and rewards exemplary nursing units at HCA Healthcare facilities. In addition, the intensive care unit and operating room were named number 38 out of 251 and number 24 out of 169 respectively.
The “Unit of Distinction” designation is achieved through measurable, exemplary performance in the strategic areas of advocacy and leadership, consistency in nursing practice and operations, and leveraging scale to drive performance. During 2018, approximately 1,200 HCA Healthcare nursing units participated in the program. Using specific criteria, nursing units are evaluated and scored based on performance. Recipients of the 2018 Unit of Distinction honor are considered to be in the top 5 percent of all HCA Healthcare medical-surgical, critical care, emergency services and surgical services nursing units. In addition to the UOD recipients, 67 additional units achieved scores ranking them within the Top 6 percent to 10 percent of all HCA Healthcare units, earning each an honorable mention designation.
An important component of the program is HCA Healthcare’s sponsorship of nurses to obtain national certification through programs accredited by the American Board of Nursing Specialties. This year, more than 2,600 HCA Healthcare-affiliated nurses expanded their professional knowledge and advanced their individual and professional skills to earn certification.
“The Unit of Distinction Award recognizes and celebrates excellence in nursing and acknowledges that it takes a high-performing team of nurses demonstrating a high level of commitment to achieve results like these,” said Jane D. Englebright, PhD, RN, CENP, FAAN, HCA chief nurse executive and senior vice president.
“This is the second year in a row that two of our patient care units have been recognized as being in the top 5 percent of our company for being high performers. Many of our nurses have expanded their knowledge and advanced their individual and professional skills by earning national certifications. The dedication and commitment that our team exhibits directly impacts the highest quality, compassionate care they provide to our patients,” said Kathleen Pace, MSN, RN,CENP, Englewood Community Hospital chief nursing officer and chief operating officer.
With more than 1,800 sites of care, HCA Healthcare-affiliated nurses have abundant opportunity to choose work across a wide spectrum of clinical and non-clinical settings. Launched in 2015, the Unit of Distinction program is a driving component of HCA Healthcare’s multi-year nursing strategic plan.
