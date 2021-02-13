Englewood Community Hospital’s Wound Care Center completes expansion

Englewood Community Hospital’s Wound Care Center recently completed an expansion project into an additional unit at 779 Medical Drive, Englewood.
The space will allow for additional rooms, storage space, and an expanded waiting room. In 2020, the location saw over 500 patients and was recognized as a Center of Distinction since 2019 by Healogics. This recognition speaks to the consistent commitment to excellence, quality and patient experience.
“This nationally recognized center of distinction serves our community well, providing the latest and most advanced treatment modalities available,” said Dr. Wadi Gomero-Cure, medical director of Englewood Community Hospital’s Wound Care Center.
Wound healing is a unique process and requires full-service care from a variety of healthcare professionals. The multidisciplinary team includes registered nurses trained to treat chronic wounds, physicians with advanced training in wound management, and technicians who perform various therapies.
Our wound care experts can treat all types of resistant wounds — which are simply wounds that are not responding to conventional wound healing processes. We also have access to advanced imaging services to aid our physicians in diagnosing wounds. Some of the most common types of wounds treated include: arterial ulcers, bone infection, diabetic foot ulcers, gangrene, lower leg ulcers, postoperative infections, radiation burns, skin lacerations, skin tears, venous stasis ulcers and more.
To learn more about wound care services offered at Englewood Community Hospital, call 941-473-9305 or visit www.englewoodcommhospital.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.