There is something magical about comfort food and more so when home cooked. It is simply any food that “speaks” to our taste buds and souls to make us feel content and soothed from life’s challenges. Such fare, however, need not be replete with saturated fat, sugar, syrup, white flour, high amounts of salt or artificial flavors and colors.
Nothing will make your body purr more than home-cooked comfort food: a pot of aromatic soup prepared from fresh veggies and herbs. At breakfast or as a snack, indulge in a cup of fat-free and additive-free plain Greek yogurt and mix in nuts and frozen (thawed) or fresh blueberries. For lunch or dinner cook up whole grain spaghetti and scrumptious chicken or turkey meatballs; or a mixed vegetable stew poured over potatoes or brown rice. You can also make a few changes to your favorite comfort foods to cut down on the bad-for-you stuff and substitute with healthier alternatives.
Preparing larger batches allows you to enjoy your creations in more than one meal. Home cooked comfort food is always better for your health, since you can control the type and quality of the ingredients used, to avoid unhealthy and unnatural laboratory chemicals you can’t even pronounce.
Many comfort food recipes are easy, quick and fun to make.
Judy E. Buss is a syndicated food/health columnist, blogger for the American Holistic Health Association, nutritional cooking instructor and speaker.
POTATO AND CELERY SOUP
3 servings
3 medium potatoes peeled, cut into ½-inch pieces
4 stalks celery, sliced
3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
2 tablespoons fresh, chopped parsley leaves
2 1/2 cups water
Salt and pepper to taste
3 tablespoons olive oil
½ cup low-fat milk or unsweetened soy milk
In large saucepan mix all ingredients, except oil and milk. Bring to a boil over high heat. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low and cook slowly 20 minutes. Add oil and milk and cook 5 more minutes. Remove from stove and with a hand-masher, puree veggies in soup allowing some lumpiness to remain resulting in a more robust soup.
CHICKEN OR TURKEY MEATBALLS IN FRESH TOMATO SAUCE
Yield: 14 meatballs
2 servings
MEATBALLS:
1 egg
1/2 cup bread crumbs
1/8 cup water
½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
¾ pound ground chicken or turkey
SAUCE:
2 large tomatoes, chopped
1 large yellow onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
½ green bell pepper, seeded, chopped
1 1/2 tablespoons dried oregano
1 tablespoon dried basil
3 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
To make meatballs: In medium bowl, beat egg with fork. Thoroughly mix in all remaining meatball ingredients. Shape into 1-inch balls, place on large plate and set aside. Wash hands.
To make sauce: Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook 12 minutes. Mix in all sauce ingredients. When sauce begins to bubble, cover, reduce heat and cook slowly for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add meatballs to skillet and immediately turn them up-side-down (gently), to coat with the sauce, using two spoons. Cover and cook slowly 20 minutes, turning meatballs once again after 10 minutes. The meatballs are ready when no longer pink in the center. Serve over cooked whole grain pasta or cooked brown rice.
EGGPLANT AND TOMATO STEW
2 servings
½ small eggplant
1 1/2 cups water
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 large tomato, chopped
1 tablespoon dried oregano
Salt and pepper to taste
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Wash and dry eggplant and trim its stem. Cut eggplant into two crosswise. Refrigerate one of the two halves for another use. Cut eggplant half into ½-inch slices. Make parallel cuts ½-inch apart in one direction through three slices at a time. Carefully rotate the three cut slices 90 degrees, and again make parallel cuts, ½-inch apart, through all the layers to create small cubes. Place cubed eggplant and water in a medium saucepan. Cover; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook 12 minutes, until the eggplant begins to turn translucent. Mix in onion, garlic, tomatoes, oregano, salt and pepper. Cook 12 minutes longer, stirring occasionally. Add the oil and cook five more minutes. Remove from stove and mix in lemon juice.
