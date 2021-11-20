Entertain safely with proper food handling

By MCC
Serving food is par for the holiday season course, and some individuals wait all year to unveil their signature holiday feasts. There are many reasons to be joyful for the bounty of appetizers, main courses, desserts and sides available. However, one thing has the potential to put a crimp in any holiday gathering: food borne illness.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicates about one in six people in the United States gets a foodborne illness every year. Salmonella, E. coli, listeria, and campylobacter are all bacteria that can grow in food that is not properly handled. These bacteria can cause illness or even death.
The good news is that foodborne illnesses are largely preventable, and a big part of prevention is handling food before and after it is cooked. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says safe food handling largely comes down to four vital rules: clean, separate, cook and chill.
Clean
Anyone handling food should start with clean hands washed in warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds. Wash cutting boards, dishes, counters and utensils after preparing food as well. Consider using disposable paper towels to mop up juices from food to avoid the spread of bacteria. Remember to wash all produce (including those with skins and rinds that are not eaten) and clean lids before opening cans.
Separate
Raw poultry, seafood, meat and eggs should be separated from other foods in grocery carts and bags and later at home in the refrigerator or on the counter during preparation. Use separate cutting boards for raw foods and fresh produce. Never place cooked food on a plate that previously held raw foods unless it has been washed. Marinades used on raw foods should only be reused if they have been boiled first.
Cook
A food thermometer is a home cook’s best tool. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration says that texture and color are poor indicators of food doneness. A food thermometer is essential to ensuring the safety of cooked foods for all cooking methods. Internal cooking temperature minimums vary depending on the food and cut. A detailed list can be found at www.foodsafety.gov/food-safety-charts/safe-minimum-cooking-temperature.
Microwaves are notorious for heating food unevenly. When using a microwave, take the food out midway and stir the contents to help disperse heat accordingly.
Chill
Never thaw raw foods on a countertop at room temperature. Defrosting should take place in the refrigerator in a bowl of cold water or in the microwave. Also, marinate foods in the refrigerator.
Holiday hosts may want to leave food out for guests who are late to arrive. The FDA says that leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours of cooking or purchasing. Keep this in mind when cleaning up the table or packaging doggie bags for guests to take home. With buffet service, keep foods hot with sternos and chafing dishes and place cold foods on ice.
