Family cycling is an enjoyable escape

Going for a bike ride is one of the best ways for people to exercise in fresh air. Cycling is not only earth-conscious and convenient, but it also is a fun and popular activity that anyone can enjoy.
Around 1.6 million residents of New York City ride a bike at least once a month, and in Portland, Oregon, bike riding rose by 3% each year since 2012, according to Bikemunk, a website dedicated to helping people understand bikes, especially in the context of making a purchase. The Alliance for Biking & Walking discovered that 0.6% of all commuters in the United States biked to work in 2013, up from 0.5% in 2009 and 0.4% in 2005. But many people are embracing cycling as an entertaining form of recreation that the entire family can enjoy.
Adults may have fond memories of their own cycling adventures as children that they want to pass down to their kids. Since families may feature cyclists with various levels of experience, it can be safe to employ certain strategies in the hopes that everyone gets the most out of their time in the cycling saddle.
— MCC
• Buy the right bikes
Take time to research different brands of bicycles and what they offer. Some bikes are ideal for streets or paved trails, while others are better for rustic roads and trails. A qualified bike retailer can help shoppers find the right bike for them and their families, ensuring everyone in the family is riding the right size bike and the one commensurate with their skill level.
• Limit the distance
Children won’t be able to put in as many miles as their parents or older siblings. Limit cycling excursions to a reasonable amount of time so youngsters’ health is not compromised.
• Focus on fun
Consider what kids will get out of the trip and gear the afternoon around that. Choose a path that leads riders to a playground or one that circles a scenic lake. Make your cycling excursion more of an afternoon out than a marathon biking session.
• Take frequent breaks
Little legs may not be able to keep up, and adults will need to anticipate stopping along the way.
• Know the terrain
Stick to routes you have ridden before. Leave the more intense courses that include extreme climbs and dips for those times when kids are not in tow. Stick to lightly trafficked routes, or travel during off-peak hours. Consult with trail guides and read reviews as well.
• Check bikes before departing
Make sure tires are inflated and everything else is in working order. Bring a small tool kit along in case a repair needs to be made.
