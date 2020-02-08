Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 20th Judicial Circuit, raised $10,776 at “Fashion to a Tea,” an elegant high tea luncheon that raised awareness and support for programs assisting foster children in Charlotte County.
“Fashion to a Tea” included lunch, a silent auction, fun surprises and a spirited fashion show with models showcasing the chic, trendy styles available at HipNotique, an eclectic boutique in Punta Gorda.
Proceeds will help Guardian ad Litem Foundation provide funds to recruit, train and support volunteer advocates who offer a voice on behalf of abused, neglected or abandoned children in the courts, schools and child welfare system. The foundation also provides funds to purchase basic necessities, clothing, movie tickets and theme park tickets for children, as well as pay for tutoring and participation in youth sports and clubs.
“‘Fashion to a Tea,’ ‘Jazz on the Harbor’ and other fundraising events like our upcoming Voices of Hope Gala are fun and uplifting social gatherings, but they also generate support that critical in helping us accomplish our mission,” said Jessica Stanfield, executive director of the Guardian ad Litem Foundation. “Our goal is to make sure we can provide every child with a trained and compassionate advocate to act on their behalf in the courtroom and as they work toward a permanent placement.”
“Voices of Hope Gala” includes dinner, entertainment and a live auction, and will start at 6 p.m. March 28 at The Club at Grandezza, 11481 Grande Oak Blvd. in Estero. For ticket and sponsorship opportunities, visit VoicesForKids.org or call 239-533-1435.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.