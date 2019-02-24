The Fawcett Memorial Cardiovascular Health Symposium was held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, in Punta Gorda, on Feb. 13.
Bill Hawley, President and CEO of Fawcett Memorial, spoke of Fawcett’s Cardiac care accreditations and awards, and introduced key members of its cardiac team. Doctors answered questions about open heart surgery, vascular disease, and prevention. A slide show explained tools such as a “thoracic saw” used in open heart surgery and gave information on coronary bypass procedures.
