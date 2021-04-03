Fawcett Memorial Hospital recently celebrated Doctors’ Day and advanced practice professionals for their commitment and dedication to our communities. Amid a global pandemic, the response efforts of our medical professionals has been truly extraordinary. Today and every day, we thank them for their commitment to the care and improvement of human life.
