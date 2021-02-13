February is known for the month of love and that should include love for your heart. Fawcett Memorial Hospital kicks off February’s American Heart Month by spreading awareness about heart disease and their caregivers want to ensure our community is taking care of their hearts, even during the pandemic. The good news is that heart disease can be preventable with healthy choices.

According to the American Heart Association, these healthy choices include maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, controlling cholesterol and blood sugars, treating high blood pressure, exercise and receiving regular check-ups.

To learn more about various heart conditions to increase awareness and confidence in maintaining your healthy heart, talk to your physician or visit www.fawcetthospital.com.

