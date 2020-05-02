Fawcett Memorial Hospital would like to honor and thank all of our nursing professionals and wish them a happy National Nurses Week. We thank them and our entire staff for their unwavering commitment to their patients, each other and our community. Their tremendous sacrifice, resilience and dedication to their profession has truly made a difference. They continuously live our mission of — above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital honors nursing professionals and wishes them a happy National Nurses Week
- By Alexandria Benjamin Fawcett Memorial Hospital
