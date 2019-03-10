Fawcett Memorial Hospital receives CNOR Strong recognition

Fawcett Memorial Hospital’s surgical team celebrated their 2019 CNOR Strong designation.
Research shows that nurses who earn the CNOR credential have greater confidence in their clinical practice, having validated their specialized knowledge in perioperative nursing. A team of CNOR certified nurses who have mastered the standards of perioperative practice furthers a culture of professionalism and has been correlated to improved outcomes in surgical patients.
CNOR is not an acronym, rather an additional certification registered nurses can achieve through qualifying and passing an exam. It is “the documented validation of the professional achievement of identified standards of practice by an individual registered nurse providing care for patients before, during and after surgery,” According to www.cc-institute.org/cnor/about.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital is proud to say that over 75 percent of their perioperative nursing staff are CNOR certified. This great achievement and being a facility that consistently recognizes and rewards nurses who become CNOR certified has earned Fawcett the CNOR Strong recognition
To learn more about our surgical services, visit FawcettHospital.com or call 941-624-4441.
