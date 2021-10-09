Fawcett Memorial Hospital has recognized two extraordinary nurses, Sophia Jaecques and Michele Morehouse, with the DAISY Award. This award recognizes registered nurses who exemplify the nursing values: extraordinary, compassion, courage and integrity in every situation.
The DAISY Foundation was formed over 20 years ago by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. When their son Patrick was ill, the Barnes family was in awe by the skill, care and compassion of his nurses. They created The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses in 2001 to say thank you to nurses around the country, because they believed nurses are truly “unsung heroes.”
Michele Morehouse, registered nurse, was nominated by a patient’s family member who said Morehouse was extremely compassionate and caring. The family member was a retired nurse and felt safe and comfortable with Michele’s nursing skills. The family member explained that Morehouse even called to check on her, on her day off.
Sophia Jaecques, registered nurse, was nominated by the daughter of a couple who were in the hospital together. She explained that Jaecques provided her parents, who have been together for 67 years, with compassionate, exceptional care. Jaecques was said to have had explained all aspects of their care with patience and kindness.
“I am proud of these nurses who consistently go above and beyond their call of duty to provide compassionate care to their patients,” said Stormy Dulovich, chief nursing officer. “These nominations illustrate that nursing goes beyond skills — it’s kindness and compassion that leave a lasting impact on the patients and family members we are privileged to serve.”
