Fawcett Memorial Hospital recognized their Volunteers at an Appreciation Luncheon at Twin Isles Country Club.
The volunteers collectively donated over 40,000 this past year.
Each year this celebration recognize the selfless hors our great volunteers spend with the care team, patients and visitors. Their dedication and compassion makes a lasting impression on the patient experience. Team Fawcett appreciates their volunteers for everything they do.
