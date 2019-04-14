Choices and Chances
The Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte will be screening, Choices and Chances, at 6 p.m. on April 17. The movie was shot entirely in Charlotte County featuring local actors. After a high school student dies in a car crash, a popular classmate Tiffany spirals into depression. She becomes the target of bullies until she learns the choices we make are chances we take with the lives of those we love. After the screening, we will host a discussion with the director.This film is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations needed. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, call 941-613-3192 or Bill.MacDonald@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Neuro Challenge
Foundation for Parkinson’s
• North Port JFCS Care Partner Connection with Carolyn Stephens, LCSW (Open Forum and Sharing) and Parkinson’s Power Hour; from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on April 17 at Neuro Challenge Foundation North Port, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port.
• Englewood Parkinson’s Support Group (Sharing and Support for people with Parkinson’s and their families); 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on April 19 at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood.
• North Port JFCS Care Partner Connection with Carolyn Stephens, LCSW (Open Forum and Sharing) and Parkinson’s Power Hour; from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on April 24 at Neuro Challenge Foundation North Port, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port.
• Voice Aerobics; A fun and enriching therapeutic group to promote voice amplification and cognitive fitness with Mary Spremulli, Speech Language Pathologist; from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 25 at Neuro Challenge Foundation North Port, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port.
• Movers and Shakers Parkinson’s Discussion Group “Alternative Energy Based Training: Exercises: Movement,and Meditation” with Robin Bennett, Movers and Shakers Group Member Venice Care Partner Support Group with Ellen Schaller, NCF Care Advisor (Open Forum and Sharing); from 3 p.m.to 4:30 p.m. on April 25 at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd, Venice.
• Punta Gorda Parkinson’s Support Group People with Parkinson’s and Care Partners Breakout Groups; from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on April 26 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
For a full listing of Neuro Challenge programs and services, visit www.neurochallenge.org.
Eye Centers of Florida open house
Eye Centers of Florida is hosting an open house for its new doctor, Timothy McCan, Board Certified Optometric Physician, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 17. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome to this free event. Registration is not required. Eye Centers of Florida is located in the Carousel Shopping Center at 1940 Tamiami Trail #103, Port Charlotte, in front of Lowe’s. Complimentary eyewear cleaning and adjustments will be provided.
Bank offers free stroke education
Fawcett Memorial Hospital is offering free stroke-risk education assessments at Charlotte State Bank & Trust. These one-on-one consultations will take place at bank offices from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. according to the following schedule:
• April 17 – Peachland, 24163 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte
• May 1 – Parkside, 3002 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte
• May 15 – Charlotte Harbor, 23112 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor
• May 29 – Punta Gorda, 2331 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda
• June 12 – North Port, 4300 Aidan Lane, North Port
While the assessments are free, reservations are recommended and may be made by calling Consult-A-Nurse 941-624-4441. Walk-ins are welcome and will be seen as time permits. Residents are invited to sign up and attend the free course at their closest bank office. One of Fawcett’s stroke-specialized nurses will meet attendees in private sessions to discuss risk factors and how to reduce them. “Research shows that 85 percent of strokes occur with no apparent warning signs and that nearly 80 percent of all strokes are preventable through managing risk factors,” said Alexandria Davis, marketing director at Fawcett. “Since there are no tests that can detect a stroke before it happens, understanding and controlling risk is vitally important.”
Masters and
Visually Impaired Tennis
Masters and Visually Impaired Tennis clinics will continue on Saturdays, at the Rotonda Community Park tennis courts. Next up April 20, then every other week from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., displaying the elements of spatial awareness and tactile skills important in the development of learning this recreational sport. The Littlestar program is the sport of a lifetime especially for adults and juniors of the impaired community. Special size rackets and two types of sound emitting balls will be provided. Sponsored by USTA Florida, OnCourt OffCourt Dallas Texas, and. West Charlotte County. For more information, call Art Richards at 941-698-9480. Those interested in teaching Visually Impaired-Blind Tennis, as an aide, can contact Richards by phone or email dodirichards@icloud.com.
EGGstravaganza
Get ready for egg hunts and Harley-Davidsons as Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida hosts its “EGGstravaganza” Health Day at 9 a.m. April 20. The community is invited to hop on over for a fun, entertaining and educational event at the children’s hospital featuring: 5K family walk/run. Egg hunt for children of all ages (candy-less for ages 0-3), Meet the Easter Bunny, free EKG testing for middle and high school athletes, information on child safety, Golisano and Lee Health services, Fire trucks, ambulances and the Lee Health Blood Mobile and more than 400 motorcycles and their riders from the Harley Davidson Owners Club deliver toys for hospital patients.
Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida is located at 9981 S. HealthPark Drive, Fort Myers.
For more information, visit GolisanoChildrensSWFL.org.
Golf tournament
raises funds for domestic violence survivors
Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) is hosting its Annual SPARCCle on the Links golf tournament at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice on April 25. With the support of sponsors, community donations and golfers, the tournament raises funds to help provide life-saving, free and confidential programs and services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Serena Williams fans will have the opportunity to bid on a limited edition purple backpack designed by the tennis champion and Purple Purse ambassador at this year’s silent auction. Players can also participate in a putting contest, pay and pop and cork pull. Shotgun begins at 1 p.m. with a delicious dinner will be served after the tournament. For more information, visit www.sparcc.net/events or contact Communications Manager Cherie Heasley at 941-365-0208, ext. 124.
Lunch and Learn
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies will be hosting a free lunch and learn event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 25 at Charlotte Community Foundation, 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. It will be focused on the statute of limitations regarding sexual assault. Our guest speaker, Lesley Barton, has long advocated for a change in the legal statute in an effort to provide survivors the right to report when they feel ready. Space is limited. RSVP by calling C.A.R.E. at 941-639-5499 or email Stephanie.Lucy@carefl.org.
Free Chronic Disease Self-Management Program
Lee Health’s Lee Health Solutions, in partnership with many local community agencies and supported in part initially by a grant from the Southwest Florida Community Foundation, is offering “It’s All About You” – a research based Chronic Disease Self-Management program originally developed at Stanford University Patient Education Research Center. The program is designed for people 18 years of age or older with chronic health conditions to help them learn ways to better manage their chronic conditions and the symptoms that often accompany chronic health conditions. The workshop is 2.5 hours once a week for 6 weeks and it is free. The workshops will be offered on: Fridays beginning April 26 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Arden Courts, 15950 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers and Tuesdays beginning April 30 from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the East County Regional Library, 881 Gunnery Road N. Lehigh Acres. For more information or to register, call 239-343-9264.
Trail run at Gator Wilderness Camp School
Enjoy the beautiful scenery while testing your skill and stamina in a 5K, 10K, 15K race at 8 a.m. on April 27 at Gator Wilderness Camp School grounds, 449930 Farabee Road, Punta Gorda. Great food and fun for the family. Register online by April 25 at www.runsignup.com/Race/FL/PuntaGorda/GatorWildernessCampTrailRun. For more information, call 941-639-7722.
The Truth About Food – Why Pandas eat bamboo and people get bamboozled
As part of the National Speakers’ Series, Lee Health is pleased to present David Katz, MD, MH, FACPM, FACP, FACLM, who will present The Truth About Food – Why Pandas eat bamboo and people get bamboozled. Dr. Katz is the founding director of Yale University’s Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center; Past-President of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, and Founder/President of the True Health Initiative. He is globally recognized for his expertise in nutrition, weight management and the prevention of chronic disease. He has served as one of the expert judges for the annual rankings of diets by U.S. News & World Report for much of the past decade. He reaches a social media following of nearly one million. The free talk is open to the public and will be held on Tuesday, May 7 at 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 2061 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. Register for this event at LeeHealth.org/classes. If you have questions or want more information, call 239-424-3234.
Self-Defense for High School Senior girls
This class is intended to increase your options and help you prepare responses to avoid, de-escalate, remove yourself from an attack, and also empower one to prevent violence. This course is excellent preparation for girls graduating high school and going off to college.The dates available are May 3 and May 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Space is limited. More details and registration is available online at https://www.facebook.com/events/Self-defense.
Southwest Florida Conference on Aging
Hope Healthcare is hosting the 18th annual Southwest Florida Conference on Aging, a multi-disciplinary conference for health care professionals, older adults and family caregivers on May 9 at Crowne Plaza Fort Myers at the Bell Tower Shops from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. The conference features expert presentations on topics including medical cannabis; donating your body for medical research; diversity and culturally sensitive care; alcohol-related dementia; obesity and its impact on aging; and intergenerational community engagement. Space is limited. To register online or to print the registration form, visit www.hopehcs.org/Conference. Program materials, buffet lunch and beverages are included in registration fee: $85 for licensed professionals and $70 for United Way Partner Agencies, including six continuing education credits; $50 for caregivers, students and the public. Check-in begins at 7:45 a.m. at 13051 Bell Tower Drive. For more information, call 239-482-4673.
Health & Wellness Fair planned
A Health & Wellness Fair designed to answer many questions about these topics is set from 10 a.m. to noon on May 4 at Peace Presbyterian Church, 12705 State Road 64, Lakewood Ranch. Admission is free. Learn about the Blue Butterfly project of Tidewell Hospice’s Grief Education and Support Center offering support for children and teens ages five to 18 who have experienced the death of a significant person in their lives. Need assistance with a senior family member? Meals on Wheels, known for delivering hot meals to shut ins, offers Daybreak Adult Day Center five days a week, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lakewood Ranch. More than 25 agencies and services will be represented at this event. Screenings will also be provided. Door prizes to be given away. For more information, call 954-309-4802.
C.A.R.E. luncheon
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will hold its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21 at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. For more information, email: judithharris2@comcast.net.
Proactive Parenting presentation planned
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office & Drug Free Charlotte County is teaming up to present a night of education for parents of teens. This Proactive Parenting presentation will be focused on social media and current drug trends within today’s youth. The event will be hosted by New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 21. The presentation will include a Hidden in Plain Sight activity and door prizes from Drug Free Charlotte County. During the presentation, New Day Christian Church & Drug Free Charlotte County will cohost a game night paired with prevention messages & dinner for teens. For more information, share with your friends, and register here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2337970703106768/.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Charlotte County will be held on Oct. 5 at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Sign up today at act.alz.org/charlottefl. or contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or email: kaheldman@alz.org.
ONGOING Essentrics workouts
Essentrics workouts are being held at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. on Thursdays at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. No membership needed, just $10 per class. This workout is the perfect addition to your wellness routine. Essentrics is a full body strengthening and flexibility workout that is suitable for all levels of fitness. The technique is based on eccentric strengthening which lengthens our muscles, unlocks tight joints, improves mobility and posture and helps prevent injuries.
Hope PACE seeking volunteers
Do you have a caring heart and time to share? Hope PACE, a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly that helps aging adults live independently in our community, is seeking volunteers for its Port Charlotte Care Center.
Volunteers may be asked to talk and socialize with individuals in Hope’s care, organize fun games and activities, assist with crafts or special projects, help with meals and snacks, or offer administrative support to on-site staff.
Before helping at the Hope PACE Care Center, volunteers will receive an in-depth orientation session. Volunteers must be at least 14 years or older. Call 239-415-7217 or visit www.HopeHCS.org/volunteer for more information about volunteer opportunities.
To learn more about Hope Healthcare programs, including Hope Kids Care, Hope PACE, Hope Palliative Care and the Hope Parkinson Program, call 239-482-4673 or visit www.HopeHCS.org.
LOUD Crowd classes
The LOUD Crowd classes meet every Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Universal Fitness, 1544 Rio De Janeiro Ave, Punta Gorda. No fee. New member are requested to contact 941-204-1515 prior to attending for the first time.
The LOUD Crowd is a weekly speech class for individuals with Parkinson’s disease who have previously undergone speech therapy. For more information contact Mary Spremulli, at 941-204-1515 or email info@voiceaerobicsdvd.com.
Voice Aerobics class
Sponsored by Neurochallenge Foundation for Parkinson’s, Voice Aerobics with Mary Spremulli is held the fourth Thursday of the month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Peace River Presbyterian Center, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port. Voice Aerobics is a whole body voice strengthening program combining voice practice with movement. The class provides education about speech and voice changes associated with Parkinson’s, an introduction to vocal function exercises, and a setting for social interaction, support, and communication. There is no fee for classes.
No prior speech therapy is required to join, and classes will focus on: vocal function exercise, speech practice, and methods to improve communication for people living with Parkinson’s. To learn more, call 941-204-1515.
Monthly Tobacco Cessation Seminars
Englewood Community Hospital offers free monthly tobacco cessation seminars. The Tools to Quit program will provide information about the effects of tobacco use, the benefits of quitting, and will assist you in developing your own quit plan. Quitting tobacco isn’t easy, but finding help should be. With the new Quit Your Way program, the Florida Department of Health’s Tobacco Free Florida program is making it easier for tobacco users in the state to access the free and proven-effective resources available to all Floridians. They have expanded their resources offering tobacco users interested in quitting access to free tools, including a starter kit of nicotine replacement patches, Text2Quit, email tips and a quit guide.
Englewood Community Hospital offers the Group Quit seminars on the third Wednesday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Englewood Community Hospital cafeteria conference room. If you or a loved one is ready to quit your way, please register by calling 866-534-7909.
‘Minding Our Elders’
Join Karen Hallenbeck, Senior Living Advisor, Writer, Executive Director and Host of “Minding Our Elders,” is on the air at 11 a.m. every other Monday on WCCF 1580am.
Seventeen years as an Executive Director of Assisted Living Memory Care Communities has given Karen the expertise and empathy to assist families in their journey through senior living. Topics on “Minding Our Elders” will include how to choose the “right” community for your loved one, transitioning at a community, what legal issues should be completed, common questions about placement or how families can endure the emotional impact of caring for their loved one.
You can share your story or make comments during the show by calling in at 941-206-1580 or go to www.wccfam.com for the “Minding Our Elders” blog.
Free bike rides
Free bicycle rides are offered at 8:30 a.m. every Saturday. All riders are welcome. Helmet is required. The rides depart from Acme Bicycle Shop, 615 Cross St., Suite 1116, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-2263
Friendship Centers need volunteers in North Port
The Friendship Centers currently has a volunteer opening for Friendship at Home Volunteers in North Port. The Friendship at Home program matches volunteers with isolated seniors through telephone reassurance, the friendly visitor program and supportive intervention. Volunteers go through a background check and screening process. Training is provided.
If you enjoy working with older adults and would be interested in becoming a volunteer, please contact Robert Rogers at rrogers@friendshipcenters.org or 941-556-3223.
SHINE seeks volunteers
The SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) Program is currently recruiting volunteers to help Medicare beneficiaries in Charlotte County. SHINE is a free, unbiased Medicare and health insurance information, counseling, and assistance program whose specially-trained volunteers assist seniors in making informed health care decisions.
Currently, the Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Florida supports more than 50 dedicated SHINE volunteers who provide services to aged and disabled Medicare beneficiaries, their caregivers, and families. However, as the number of Medicare beneficiaries needing assistance increases, the need for volunteers increases, too.
A SHINE volunteer can serve in many different capacities. Volunteers provide Medicare and health insurance information, counseling and assistance in person or over the phone, delivers educational presentations or speeches, distributes educational and promotional materials in your community, provides training and leadership to other volunteers, or assists with general program support. Assignments are matched to the skills and interests of each volunteer.
The Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Florida supports its volunteers through a network of paid staff and volunteer coordinators. The Department of Elder Affairs provides training and technical assistance. Volunteers also receive local mentoring and support from the Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Florida.
The rewards for volunteer service are plentiful. Since the Program’s inception in 1993, SHINE volunteers have helped Florida elders and their caregivers save millions of dollars, and they have brought peace of mind to those who needed guidance in understanding and accessing health insurance options.
To inquire about volunteer opportunities or to request SHINE services in your community, contact the local Elder Helpline toll-fee a 1-866-413-5337. For more information, you may also call 1-800-96-ELDER (1-800-963-5337), or visit us online at www.floridashine.org.
Blood pressure
Free blood pressure screenings are available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Knock out Parkinson’s
This boxing program improves strength, fitness, hand-eye coordination, balance and agility aimed at helping Parkinson’s patients. Taught by a certified USA Boxing coach, the program is offered from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays at Charlotte Harbor Boxing Club (24710 Sandhill Blvd, Unit 803, near the Kings Highway exit of Interstate 75). Space is limited. Call 239-292-9230, www.parkinsonsneurochallenge.org/ or www.facebook.com/CharlotteHarborBoxingGymnasium/ for more information.
Boxing for Parkinson’s patients
Now in Port Charlotte, the newest affiliate of the national organization, Rock Steady Boxing, offers positive progress through physical activity to people with Parkinson’s. Male and female adults with similarly matching assessments fill the classes at 1770 El Jobean Road. Dawn Holt, accredited Rock Steady Boxing affiliate, conducts classes five days a week. Each class features generous individual attention supported by Holt’s RSB accreditation, her OAS degree and her eight-year profession as personal trainer.
For class information or assessment, call 941-661-6762 or visit rocksteadyboxing.org.
Mental health program
Venice United Church of Christ is sponsoring a series of informational programs, on the fourth Thursday of the month, on the subject of mental health issues. The public is invited and there is no charge. Plan to join us in Naar Hall on the church campus at 620 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. For additional information contact the church office at 941-493-6741.
Eye, ear care
The four Lions Clubs in the area offer eye exams, eye glasses and uninsured surgeries to prevent blindness in individuals with vision impairments. Those living in Punta Gorda can contact Bill Ringelstein at 941-637-9979; those in Port Charlotte can contact Terri Smith at 941-391-1203; in Englewood, contact Gary Nieskes at 941-786-7778; and in North Port contact Penny Gregrich at 941-740-2860.
The Punta Gorda Lions Foundation has received funding to provide hearing exams and hearing aids to those anywhere in Charlotte County who need assistance with hearing problems. To determine eligibility, please contact Bill Ringelstein, Punta Gorda Lions at 941-637-9979.
Respite care
Join “A Special Place” a Burnt Store Presbyterian Church program for seniors and those with memory loss. This group respite program offers high quality day care for Alzheimer’s and other dementia clients while providing necessary time off for their caregivers. The program is held from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. every Thursday (except holidays) at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda
Volunteers are always welcome. Please contact us if you would like to get more information on how to become a volunteer.
Donations of craft materials, games, videos and other program supplies are always appreciated. Donations can be made at the church office.
For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Online parenting class
Bayfront Baby Place at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte recently expanded its offering of educational resources for new parents. During their stay at Bayfront Baby Place, new moms (and dads) have been able to enjoy educational programming in their room on the television network, The Newborn Channel. Now, patients can also access this programming online and on mobile devices.
The Newborn Channel offers several informative programs on topics such as newborn, infant, and mom care, siblings and family life, and work-life balance.
For more information on how to access The Newborn Channel online programming, call 941-637-2497.
Pulmonary diet nutrition class
A free pulmonary diet nutrition class will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the Wellness & Rehabilitation Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Seating is limited so call 941-637-2497 to register.
Cardiac diet nutrition class
A free cardiac diet nutrition class will be held at 9 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Wellness & Rehabilitation Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Registration is required by calling 941-637-2497.
CHAT forums
The Englewood Community Health Action Team meets at 9 a.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. The meetings allow social services, nonprofits and churches to network.
VOLUNTEER Volunteer coaches and leaders needed for Health and Wellness classes
The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida (AAASWFL) is seeking volunteers to lead health and wellness workshops across the region. AAASWFL offers workshops to assist adults age 60 and over, adults with disabilities and their caregivers in seven counties: Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee and Sarasota.
Volunteers have the opportunity to lead fitness workshops focused on the unique needs of older adults. Specifically, these workshops are designed to teach older adults preventative measures to avoid falls, improve their balance, and manage chronic conditions. Classes include Tai Chi for Arthritis for Falls Prevention, A Matter of Balance, Walk With Ease, the Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program, and Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance. Training is provided for these programs, and AAASWFL provides mileage reimbursement for volunteers. Workshops are typically held on weekday mornings and afternoons, so volunteers with flexible schedules are appreciated. Volunteers should also be at least 18 years of age, have a valid drivers’ license, and must be able to pass a background screening. While not mandatory, experience with teaching, instruction, public speaking, health care, nutrition or community outreach is helpful.
Potential volunteers may contact Sherry Young, AAASWFL Health & Wellness Coordinator, at 239-652-6900 or sherry.young@aaaswfl.org for more information. Volunteer applications can also be found at the AAASWFL website: www.aaaswfl.org.
Volunteers needed at Bayfront Health
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte welcomes adult volunteers to greet visitors at the front information desk and drive the courtesy tram. Volunteers receive free flu shots, luncheons, and a complimentary meal for every four-hour shift. Volunteers can apply online at www.bayfrontcharlotte.com/about/volunteer-opportunities, fill out an application found at front desk, or call 941-637-2570 for more information.
Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies
Volunteers are an essential part of C.A.R.E., assisting victims of crimes, answering hotline calls, conducting hospital responses, and in fundraising endeavors. If interested in becoming a volunteer, please contact 941-639-5499 for more information.
Charlotte County Meals on Wheels needs volunteers
Volunteers are needed to help distribute meals to Charlotte County residents who are unable to prepare nutritious meals for themselves. The organization is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver these meals from Monday through Friday. A volunteer driver may volunteer once a week, once every other week, or once a month. The delivery routes are in the Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte areas. To volunteer to deliver meals, call 941-625-4343.
Homeless Coalition
Homeless Coalition: Drivers for Veterans Program. Scheduling will be in advance and as needed; volunteers needed to help with eBay store; kitchen help from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday; front desk help in the office of the shelter, 9 a.m. to noon; Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; front desk help in the main office, 9 a.m. to noon and noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; filing help from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; administrative assistant help in the shelter from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; homework tutors from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; garage sale workers on the second and fourth Friday of every month; shelter case managers are needed. Twenty volunteers to help with a Homeless Simulation Training. Donation pick- up, one evening weekly in Port Charlotte. For more information, call or email Robin Clark, Volunteer Coordinator, at 941-627-4313, ext. 109, Robin.Clark@cchomelesscoalition.org.
Pregnancy Careline Center
Pregnancy Careline Center seeks both female and male volunteers to assist Charlotte County citizens who have an unexpected or otherwise stressed pregnancy. Volunteers are needed in a variety of areas. For more information, call 941-625-5576 or www.pregnancycareline.org.
Special Olympics seeks volunteers
Special Olympics Charlotte County is looking for volunteers and coaches for a wonderful group of athletes. The organization is looking for coaches for swimming, golf, power lifting, softball and bowling. This does not have to be full time; any time you can volunteer would be greatly appreciated. For more information, email info@specialolympicscharlotte.org, or call 941-391-6906.
