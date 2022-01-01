Exercise is an important part of healthy living for everyone. For people with Parkinson’s disease (PD), exercise is more than healthy — it is a vital component to maintaining balance, mobility and activities of daily living. Exercise and physical activity can improve many PD symptoms. The Parkinson’s Outcomes Project, an ongoing research project funded by the Parkinson’s Foundation, shows that people with PD who start exercising earlier and a minimum of two and a half hours a week, experience a slowed decline in quality of life compared to those who start later. Establishing early exercise habits is essential to overall disease management.
YMCA of Southwest Florida works with the Parkinson’s community to provide comprehensive physical activity options for those with PD. The Pedaling for Parkinson’s program is a form of “forced exercise” on a bicycle. Participants ride for one hour — a 10 minute warm up at 60 RPMs, followed by 40 minutes at 80 RPMs, and a 10-minute cool down at 60 RPMs. Research done by Dr. Jay Alberts at Cleveland Clinic found that participants riding three days a week over eight weeks had shown improvement in their Parkinson’s related symptoms by as much as 35%.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s is led by certified group fitness instructors and utilizes light hand weights, bands, chairs and balls to help develop and maintain strength, flexibility, balance and voice integrity. The focus is on amplifying movements and improving gait, posture and speech.
The YMCA of Southwest Florida teamed up with Rock Steady Boxing to offer a cutting-edge approach to fight back against Parkinson’s. Rock Steady Boxing uses the fundamentals of boxing training in addition to Parkinson’s specific exercises which studies have shown to reverse, reduce and even delay the symptoms of Parkinson’s. Boxing works by moving the participant’s body in all planes of motion while continuously changing the routine as they progress through the workout.
Participants in the program will find that the supportive environment separates it from other chronic condition management options. The YMCA of Southwest Florida prides itself on fostering a welcoming environment where members are respected and feel physically and emotionally safe.
A signed physician’s consent form is required for participation.
Don’t have PD but want to support the community? Your donation could provide resources that help those affected by PD live life to the fullest. Visit www.swflymca.org/forms/make-a-donation or stop by your local YMCA of Southwest Florida.
For more information and to enroll, call 941-505-0999.
