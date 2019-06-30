Firework safety tips for a safe Fourth of July

By Nicole Milazzo
1. Children should not handle fireworks
Never let children handle, play with or light any fireworks. Only adults should handle and light the fireworks. The fireworks are great family fun and entertainment, but they do burn very hot and are intended to be handled only by adults.
2. Do not use alcohol with fireworks
Please do not consume any alcohol when handling and lighting fireworks. Fireworks must be used only by individuals who act in a responsible manner and who are not impaired by alcohol, drugs or in any way. Impairment increases the possibility of misuse and injury to yourself or others.
3. Follow the laws; use common sense
Follow your local and state laws regarding the possession and use of fireworks, and use good common sense at all times in handling fireworks. Read all directions, cautions, labels and warnings on each individual fireworks item to understand the product performance and hazards associated with the use of the item before you use it. Use only those fireworks permitted under the laws of your state or local jurisdiction in which you will be using the fireworks. If your state of local areas have shooters’ sites, use them.
4. Use fireworks on a hard surface
Always use fireworks on a hard, flat and level surface to insure the stability of the items. This is particularly important when using the taller items that produce a thrust upon ignition. Grass, gravel and sand surfaces are not suitable for any item intended to be used in an upright position. If you are using fireworks on grass, gravel or sand, Phantom recommends that you lay down a strong piece of plywood for use as your hard, flat shooting surface.
5. Use in a clear, open area away from the audience
Always keep the audience (particularly children) a safe distance from the launch or shooting site. Light the fireworks in a clear, open area away from buildings, vehicles overhead obstructions and shrubbery. A minimum clear distance of 35 feet for fountains and other ground-based items and 150 feet for aerial items is recommended.
You should avoid lighting your fireworks in any area where there is dry grass, dry brush or any flammable items that could catch fire. Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers. Always use fireworks outdoors.
6. Keep clear of the fireworks
Never put your head or any part of your body over the top of any fireworks product at any time. Never look into a tube to check on the firework item. Never hold a lighted firework in your hand. Keep as far from the fireworks as possible when lighting it, and get clear of the products as quickly as possible after ignition.
7. Use care in lighting the fireworks
Always light fireworks products with an extended butane lighting device, a Phantom Pyro-Torch, a punk or a flare. Light the fuse only on the tip. Position yourself as far from the product as possible and extend your arm out using the extended lighting device. This method of lighting will keep you as fas as possible from the fireworks item.
Use a flashlight at night so you can see the fuse. Never use a lantern or other flame-producing device near fireworks for illumination or any other purpose. Light the fireworks product and get away quickly. Respect the fireworks products; if used improperly, they can be dangerous.
8. Use only one at a time
Light only one firework item at a time. Certain products when ignited together, like sparklers, will have a tendency to flare up in an uncontrollable and dangerous manner.
9. Have a Ready Source of Water Close By
Have an accessible fire extinguisher, water supply, hose or bucket of water nearby for emergencies. A connected hose is best. During any fireworks shoot there should always be one individual assigned as the fireman, whose sole job it is to be at the ready, watch the trajectories of the fireworks and be alert with a water source for emergencies. Having a fireman is especially important during dry conditions or when there is dried grass or brush in any close proximity to the shooting site.
10. Windy conditions
Be cautious of lighting any fireworks during strong wind conditions. Light fireworks with the prevailing wind blowing away from the spectators. If there is a wind shift during the time you are lighting your fireworks, you should rearrange your shooting site to accommodate-- — the wind shift or stop the shooting until the wind subsides.
11. Use care in handling fireworks
Use care in handling fireworks and be careful not to drop them. Do not carry fireworks in your pocket. Never smoke when handling fireworks. It is preferable to keep the fireworks in a closed container before you are ready to ignite them.
12. Be careful with fireworks not being used
It is important to use great care with fireworks not being used that are in the vicinity of your launch zone. Sparks from active fireworks can ignite idle fireworks and cause injury. Cover unused fireworks or put them in a sealed container to prevent sparks from active fireworks inadvertently igniting the idle ones.
13. Never use fireworks as weapons
Never use fireworks as weapons. Never aim, point or throw any fireworks at another person or at any property.
14. Storage and disposal of fireworks
Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away and secure from children. Dispose of fireworks properly. Dispose of them by thoroughly dousing them with water, then placing them in a sealed metal trash container keeping the trash container outdoors. Never store spent fireworks indoors.
15. Use fireworks outdoors
Use fireworks outdoors under safe conditions. Never use fireworks indoors.
16. Wear safety glasses
Safety glasses are recommended for individuals lighting fireworks and those individuals in close proximity to the fireworks.
17. Special reloadable rules
Never use a wet or damaged shell or launch tube. Insert shell all the way into the bottom of the tube, flat end down, arrow pointing up. Never force a shell into a tube. Use only one shell in a tube at a time. Wait at least 30 seconds after ignition before loading another shell in the launch tube. Never ignite a shell outside of a launch tube. Never take the shell apart. Never relight a fuse that fails to ignite the device. After lighting the fuse, move a minimum of 20 feet from the launch tube.
18. Use caution with animals
Please be considerate of your pets and animals when using fireworks. Noise and lights of fireworks often frighten some, so it is important that you are watchful over your pets and animals. You may want to move or keep animals away from the fireworks or inside during your display. Playing music or the T.V. can help to distract the animals from the fireworks noise.
For more information on safety, visit https://fireworks.com/education-and-safety/safety-tips.
