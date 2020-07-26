By Zusman Eye Care Center
During the summer, the beach beckons and out comes the sunscreen. But revelers looking forward to sizzling hot fun in the sun shouldn’t overlook their eyes when it comes to protecting themselves from damaging ultraviolet rays, warns Zusman Eye Care Center and the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
In support of UV Safety Month in July, Zusman joins the Academy in sharing information on how to keep eyes safe from sun damage.
Excess sun exposure can put people at risk of serious short-term and long-term eye problems. If eyes are exposed to strong sunlight for too long without protection, UV rays can burn the cornea and cause temporary blindness in a matter of hours. Long-term sun exposure has also been linked to an increased risk of cataracts, cancer and growths on or near the eye.
Here are five things people can do to cut their risk of eye damage from the sun:
Wear the right sunglasses: Look for those labeled “UV400” or “100% UV protection.” Less costly sunglasses with this label can be just as effective as the expensive kind. Darkness or color doesn’t indicate strength of UV protection. UV rays can go through clouds, so wear sunglasses even on overcast days. And while contacts may offer some benefit, they cannot protect the entire eye area from burning rays.
Don’t stare at the sun: Sunworshippers take note that directly gazing at the sun can burn holes in the retina, the light-sensitive layer of cells in the back of the eye needed for central vision. This condition is called solar retinopathy. While rare, the damage is irreversible.
Check your medication labels: One in three adults uses medication that could make the eyes more vulnerable to UV ray damage, according to a sun safety survey by the Academy. These include certain antibiotics, birth control and estrogen pills, and psoriasis treatments containing psoralen. Check the labels on your prescriptions to see if they cause photosensitivity. If so, make sure to protect your skin and eyes or avoid sun exposure when possible.
Put a lid on it: In addition to shades, consider wearing a hat with broad brim. They have been shown to significantly cut exposure to harmful rays. Don’t forget the sunscreen!
Don’t drive without UV eye protection: Don’t assume that car windows are protecting you from UV light. A recent study found that side windows blocked only 71% of rays, compared to 96% in the windshield. Only 14% of side windows provided a high enough level of protection, the researchers found. So when you buckle up, make sure you are wearing glasses or sunglasses with the right UV protection.
Zusman Eye Care Center is a state of the art facility providing a variety of services ranging from routine eye exams to medical and surgical treatment of eye disease. Dr. Zusman is a board certified ophthalmologist and a consultant for the Tampa Bay Rays. He has been serving Charlotte County since 1988.
