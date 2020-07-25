Florida Department of Health: Connected to you, virtually and beyond

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, parents, children, families and Charlotte County residents still need access to services. While it may involve some creative thinking in providing those services, the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has found a way to continue to serve the community.
The Department’s Health Director, Joseph Pepe, states, “We are committed to providing the much-needed Public Health services in our community. I am very proud of our dedicated team of professionals who are developing new and innovative ways to provide services while supporting protective measures against COVID-19.”
Health Promotions
The Health Promotion team has still been busy getting the department’s messaging out yet delivering it in a much safer way. Educational materials for parents and age-appropriate educational activities and games for the kids have gone out to various programs and locations such as libraries, day camps, the Early Steps program and the Champs Cafe food drive-thru programs. The materials provided promote injury prevention and health concerns in the following areas proper hand washing, immunizations, drowning prevention, summer safety, bike safety, heatstroke safety and medication safety.
Child Safety Seats
It’s up to parents/guardians to keep children safe on the road. Correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as a much as 71%. More than half of car seats are not used or installed correctly. A child safety seat is a must, and proper installation is just as important as the device itself. While it may not be as convenient as in-person training, virtual training for parents on installation as well as safety checks have been offered by using programs such as Skype, Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Facetime. Online presentations, Car Seat Class Certificates and safety material are provided to parents to help them keep their children safe.
If you need a car seat check, virtual car seat class or have any questions, call 941-624-7200, Ext. 7273, to schedule an appointment.
Women, Infants and Children
The Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program has continued to offer services throughout. DOH-Charlotte is committed to the families of Charlotte County and understands the needs of families go on. With just a few adjustments, WIC is able to assist clients by phone, internet or in-person. Although not required, new clients may find it easier and faster to come in and complete all paperwork in-person. By working with the WIC office, clients may also choose to send a co-caretaker or proxy, if they feel they are too at risk to come in themselves. Additional safety measures have been put in place to ensure, client safety, such as temperature screenings, additional cleaning and mask requirements.
WIC certifications can be completed over the phone and by using the internet to upload the documentation required. To reduce in-person requirements and reduce exposure, through the end of September, the program has waived all height, weight and hemoglobin requirements.
For questions about the WIC program, call 941-624-7200.
For more information about the Florida Department of Health, visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.