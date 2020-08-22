Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County reminds parents to check immunization status and school requirements for their children

The school year is upon us. Whether choosing virtual school or brick & mortar, making sure your child’s immunizations are up-to-date is an important part of your child’s overall health. With many school start dates delayed, there is a bit more time to get those back-to-school immunizations completed, but don’t put it off until the last minute.
“Vaccinations are a valuable public health resource, are cost-effective, and can help stop the spread of preventable disease throughout the community,” said Joseph Pepe, Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County. “I encourage Charlotte County parents to review their child’s vaccination records and requirements and work closely with their medical provider.”
Vaccines help develop immunity to countless infectious diseases by enabling the body to recognize and fight vaccine-preventable diseases. Students entering kindergarten and 7th grade, as well as new residents to Charlotte County, may be due for additional vaccines. If your school-aged child is due for a vaccine, please visit your child’s health care provider or the Department of Health.
Vaccinations are free for children at the Florida Department of Health’s immunization clinic, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. A $10 administration fee will be billed to Medicaid or private insurance.
Appointments for back to school vaccinations are available at the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and can be scheduled in advance by calling 941-624-7200.
Parents and caregivers will need to bring photo ID, insurance card, child’s social security card, proof of legal guardianship, if applicable, as well as the child’s previous shot records when they come for vaccinations.
The Department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.
For more information about the Florida Department of Health, visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
