Florida Skin Center has donated $3,000 to two regional charities — Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida and The New Beginnings of SWFL, Inc. — as part of its “Dermatology from the Heart” program.
Now in its second year, “Dermatology from the Heart” is Florida Skin Center’s way of giving back to the communities it serves via philanthropic organizations that reflect team members’ values. These contributions are part of $88,000 that Florida Skin Center has donated since 2015.
The CAC offers therapeutic counseling, parenting education and prevention programs, among other initiatives, to victims of abuse and neglect. For the second consecutive year, Florida Skin Center served as a platinum sponsor of CAC’s Bling & Bags Bingo fundraiser, which reaches 300 college-educated professional and executive-level women from Lee County.
Additionally, The New Beginnings provides family-style housing and lifetime guidance, among other forms of support, to single mothers living in poverty. Back in February, Florida Skin Center bronze sponsored its 3rd Annual Gala, contributing to the organization’s mission to help tens of thousands of single mothers in Lee County.
Providers across all four Florida Skin Center locations voted on the CAC and The New Beginnings, as several of them donate to and volunteer for these groups in their spare time.
“Most of us are parents, so it is only natural that vulnerable children are close to our hearts,” said Founder Anais Aurora Badia, M.D., D.O. “Not to mention, three of our locations are in Lee County, making those who benefit from the CAC and The New Beginnings guests or potential guests of Florida Skin Center. Bottom line, we care about our guests and those who care about our guests, and if we are to truly live and work in a community that grows and thrives, it is in our best interest to work together for common causes.”
Before year’s end, Florida Skin Center will select one or more organizations to donate to in 2020.
For more information, call the dermatological facility at 239-561-3376.
