Florida Skin Center named national winner of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

The Best and Brightest in Wellness has named Florida Skin Center a 2018 National Winner for the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For program. This makes it one of 512 honored organizations, including Panasonic, Prudential, Sony, T-Mobile, Ace Hardware and LaSalle Network, out of 2,400 nominations.
Florida Skin Center will be exclusively celebrated during the Inaugural Best and Brightest National Summit 2019, taking place in Chicago from Sept. 15-17.
A competition launched by an initiative that commemorates quality and excellence in health awareness and employee wellness, the Best and Brightest assessed Florida Skin Center based on communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. This followed a nomination, the dermatological staff’s blind responses to the program’s survey and a company survey completed by an operations contact person. To maintain program integrity, a third-party partner/independent research firm scrutinized, analyzed and scored Florida Skin Center’s application and company data relative to other nationally recognized winners.
Florida Skin Center’s participation qualifications include being a for-profit business with at least ten employees for a minimum of one year. Now, the four-location practice will receive an overall assessment report with feedback and benchmark scoring data, which will give Founder Anais Aurora Badia, M.D., D.O., and her team the opportunity to determine how the facility functions, how employees engage and how to reduce concerns, if applicable. Other benefits include regional and national public relations and usage of the Best and Brightest logo.
“Prior to being hired, Florida Skin Center providers and others experience a very tough application process to ensure that they are the most qualified for their respective jobs,” Dr. Badia said. “Therefore, employees of Florida Skin Center are some of the best out there, and we treat them as such, with levels of engagement and perks that allow our employees to enjoy their position so much that their performance reflects that enjoyment and more. The results of our Best and Brightest nomination are another way of saying, ‘mission accomplished.’”
Florida Skin Center opened its doors in 2001. Currently with offices in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres and Punta Gorda, Florida Skin Center maintains a focus on excellence in patient care, with same-day, early-morning and walk-in appointments readily available. Patients are greeted with spa-like treatment, including a hot towel, juice or coffee, and can view informational videos as they wait for a provider to assist them. Insurance and billing are handled onsite, and scheduling is strategically constructed to move a patient’s day along as he or she desires.
For more information, call 239-561-3376 or online at FloridaSkinCenter.com.
