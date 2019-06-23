By Kaitlin Sherman
A Florida Skin Center Board-certified physician assistant, Cindy Andrews, has been awarded Diplomate status by the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.
This comes after Andrews completed 22 online, didactic Diplomate Fellowship modules — a premier training program for dermatology PAs that includes dermatology basics, surgery, neoplasms, dermoscopy, acne, vascular disorders and much more. These modules are a form of section- or presentation-based training and equal over 65 hours of American-Academy-of-Dermatology-approved continuing medical education (CME) credits. The standardized program was built by the SDPA, testing industry experts and dermatology professionals.
As a Diplomate Fellow, Andrews must maintain her SDPA Fellow membership and complete all necessary CME credit exams offered online by the Journal of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants. Additionally, she is required to attend an SDPA conference or complete one of the online conference video packages every two years.
“Just as Florida Skin Center continues to grow and thrive, we want nothing more than for our providers to grow and thrive, as well,” said Founder and Chief Medical Officer Anais Aurora Badia, M.D., D.O. “Cindy has applied her hands-on PA training with her passion for dermatology PA services, and this Diplomate status serves as a symbol of her vast knowledge of our specialty and a reminder that she will never stop reaching for excellence.”
Stationed at Florida Skin Center’s Cape Coral and Punta Gorda offices, Andrews earned a Master of Medical Science degree in physician assistant studies from Arcadia University in Pennsylvania, and today, she performs intralesional injections, laser procedures, excisions, cryotherapy, biopsies, dermal fillers, BOTOX Cosmetic injections and more.
For more information, call 239-561-3376 or online at FloridaSkinCenter.com.
