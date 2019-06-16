Fourth annual Day of Giving Back date set

Frantz EyeCare is proud to announce its fourth annual Day of Giving Back has been scheduled for Oct. 4, when deserving individuals will receive the gift of sight, compliments of Frantz EyeCare.
This is the fourth year Frantz EyeCare has participated in Mission Cataract, a program that provides free Cataract Surgery to deserving patients whose vision has been affected by cataracts and cannot afford to pay for the procedure to remove them. Mission Cataract USA is a nationwide program that assists in providing free Cataract surgery to qualifying patients. Surgeries will be performed at the Suncoast Surgery Center in Fort Myers.
Cataracts are the clouding of the eye’s natural lens, which is the most common cause of vision loss in people older than 40. Frantz EyeCare has restored sight for thousands of cataract patients over the years.
“Participating in this event is such a privilege,” said Dr. Jonathan Frantz, founder of Frantz EyeCare and renowned cataract surgeon. “Being a part of the life-changing procedures for these deserving patients is truly an honor.”
Dr. Jonathan Frantz and Frantz EyeCare are celebrating 25 years of providing the residents of Southwest with better vision. It is their goal to provide free Cataract Surgery for 25 patients as part of their 25th year celebration. Anyone who is visually impaired and has financial need or to refer a candidate, call 239-418-0999 or learn more at BetterVision.net.
Jonathan M. Frantz, M.D., FACS, medical director of Frantz EyeCare, is named in Best Doctors in America and The Guide to America’s Top Ophthalmologists. He and his team of doctors at Frantz EyeCare offer a broad spectrum of patient-focused comprehensive care from eye exams and eyewear to bladeless laser cataract removal, treatment of eye diseases, bladeless LASIK laser vision correction and facial and body rejuvenation with office locations in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Punta Gorda, Lehigh Acres, Naples and South Naples.
