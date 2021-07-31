Frantz Cosmetic Center is growing

Jonathan M. Frantz, M.D., FACS, medical director of Frantz EyeCare and Frantz Cosmetic Center, is pleased to announce that Christine L. Bokman, M.D., has joined Frantz Cosmetic Center as lead oculofacial and cosmetic surgeon.
Bokman is a Beverly Hills trained specialist and joins the practice most recently from the Stein Eye Institute in Los Angeles, where she was able to truly realize her combined passion for ophthalmology and oculofacial/cosmetic surgery. Prior to Dr. Bokman’s fellowship training, she received her bachelor’s degree from Princeton University, followed by her medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine. Her internship was fulfilled at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami before she relocated to California for her fellowship training.
Bokman has a prestigious background in plastic and reconstructive surgery and will be focusing on providing our patients with optimum results in: eyelid lift surgery (both functional and cosmetic), facial contouring/lift procedures, fat transfer to the face, neck liposuction, neurotoxin treatments and facial fillers, threading, laser skin resurfacing treatments, fat and cellulite reduction, nonsurgical spa services and reconstructive surgery.
Frantz Cosmetic Center looks forward to the high level of surgical skill and compassion that Bokman will bring to her patients in Southwest Florida who are seeking to achieve results that will help them look as good as they feel.
Offices are located in Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres and Naples.
