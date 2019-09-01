^pBy Susan Frantz
Frantz EyeCare
Ophthalmologist, Jonathan Frantz, M.D., FACS, will be the first surgeon in Southwest Florida to implant the latest in intraocular lens technology, the PanOptix Intraocular Lens (IOL), the first and only trifocal lens for U.S. patients undergoing cataract surgery. This new trifocal lens approved by the FDA provides enhanced image quality and more comfortable near, intermediate and distance vision to substantially reduce the need for glasses. The primary purpose of this lens is to treat cataracts and presbyopia in a single procedure.
PanOptix is already one of the leading presbyopia-correcting IOLs in more than 70 countries. Dr. Frantz plans to implant the first PanOptix lens on Sept. 3 at the Suncoast Surgery Center, his outpatient surgery center located adjacent to Frantz EyeCare in Fort Myers.
“We are proud to offer the most advanced eye care treatment which will provide cataract patients in Southwest Florida a full range of vision (near, intermediate and distance) to greatly decrease their dependence on glasses,” said Dr. Frantz.
Clinical study results confirm the PanOptix trifocal IOL enhances patients’ abilities to perform daily activities like reading books or looking at tablets and smartphone screens. More than 99% of PanOptix patients in the FDA clinical study said they would choose the same lens again and 98% of those patients would recommend the lens to their friends and family
“With the PanOptix lens, I am able to perform my patients’ surgeries to more exacting, individualized specifications not attainable with other intraocular lenses available. I anticipate my patients will have greater satisfaction with their outcome”.
Frantz will be discussing the PanOptix lens along with the latest advances in cataract technology at free to the public seminars in September at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Frantz EyeCare Fort Myers office, 12731 New Brittany Blvd., and at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Frantz EyeCare Naples office, 2100 Tamiami Trail North.
If you are interested in learning more about the PanOptix IOL, visit BetterVision.net or call 239-418-0999 or 2020 from a mobile device to schedule a complimentary screening.
Jonathan M. Frantz, M.D., FACS, medical director of Frantz EyeCare. He and his team of doctors at Frantz EyeCare offer a broad spectrum of patient-focused comprehensive care from eye exams and eyewear to Bladeless laser cataract treatment, treatment of eye diseases, bladeless LASIK laser vision correction, and facial and body rejuvenation with office locations in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Punta Gorda, Lehigh Acres, Naples and South Naples.^p
