By RUSTY PRAY
Feeling Fit Correspondent
Tonia Olsen started to weep.
The Punta Gorda resident was in the middle of an Ironman competition, so it seemed an awkward time for a good, old-fashioned cry.
But the tears were prompted by the realization of how far she had come to reach that level of fitness in October 2017 — barely five years after being so incapacitated Olsen thought she would never leave the hospital.
Ironman competition is 140.6 miles: a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.22-mile marathon, raced in that order and without a break. It is considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world.
“I was so thankful to be at that point,” Olsen, 47, recalled. “I remember hitting my 70-mile mark and failing apart — just hysterically crying, thinking, ‘I’m actually halfway through the race.’”
Theme park accident
Olsen had a horrifying accident on a water slide at a Tampa theme park in July 2012 during a family vacation.
She and her husband Chris were racing in two different slide tunnels to see who could get to the bottom first. Olsen got herself tangled up and banged around as she went down.
At first, she was nauseous and just thought she had a bad headache.
Olsen learned a few days later she had severe whiplash and traumatic brain injuries including a series of cerebral arterial dissections, which caused six massive strokes.
“I didn’t think I’d be able to make it out of the hospital alive, let alone to be able to do these incredible events,” said Olsen, who has competed in five Ironman events, three marathons and, most recently, was as part of a relay team in the Florida Keys 100, an ultramarathon.
She lost vision in her right eye, hearing in her right ear and the motor skills in her hands. She suffered debilitating migraines.
Olsen said after 14 days in the hospital she was stablized and sent home to die.
“I said there was no way, I couldn’t die. I had four kids.”
She continued to have dissections and strokes and eventually was treated by a doctor in Tampa that helped get her on the long road to recover.
Olsen said she couldn’t get the migraines under control for about two years until the brain inflammation was under control. She couldn’t tolerate sounds (and wore earplugs to block them) and lived in a totally blacked out house. It isolated her from friends and her previous involvement in the community.
“I had been independent my entire life,” she said. “I was a single mom for years, a career-woman, not really needing guidance, just doing everything on my own.”
During her recovery, she had to rely on others. Her husband Chris, whom she had married about a year and a half before the accident, and her eldest daughter assisted her.
“The accident was an incredible life-changing experience,” Olsen, “Being so level-headed and strong, it actually allowed me to have a different perspective on life. It has grounded me. I wake up with a new set of eyes today, with gratitude. When you go through something like this, it truly gives you a different set of eyes.”
Regaining independence
An athlete all her life, she knew being physically active was the key to getting back to wellness.
It took Olsen, a former distance runner at Port Charlotte and Charlotte high schools, two years before she began competing again in September 2014. Her first post-accident race was a 5K where she came in third place.
“I started on a progressive path of regaining my sight, my motor skills,” Olsen said. “The most difficult part of my recovery was not the physical, it was the mental.
Olsen said she now competes as an advocate for those who have suffered strokes because she understands the “lost of independence” and is grateful for what she has been able to regain in her own life.
Her husband is her “sherpa,” helping Olsen with equipment, meals and keeping her motivated throughout her races. During Ironman events, he is sometimes on the course for 21 hours while she competes.
Most of her post-accident ailments are gone. She continues to manage the migraines.
“It took five years for me to regain normal living quality,” Olsen said. “I can go outside without glasses now. I have limited stuttering. I have cognitive functioning of 90%.”
She currently is working as a dental office manager in Sebring.
In addition to the feeling of triumph of crossing the race finish line, making it all the way to the end reveals the transcendence of the human spirit.
“You can’t let anything stop you,” Olsen said. “You have to remember, there are going to be wins and there’s going to be fails, and that’s how we all achieve our goals. No matter how many times we fall down, we get back up and keep pushing ourselves to get to those finish lines.”
Photographer Jerry Beard contributed to this report.
