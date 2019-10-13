Fusion One and breast cancer

I can still remember when seven members of my Fusion One classes were battling breast cancer. That was over five years ago.
According to the World Cancer Report of 2014, worldwide breast cancer is the leading type of cancer in women. It accounts for 25% of all cases. In 2012 it resulted in 1.68 million new cases and 522,000 deaths. The disease is over 100 times more common in women than in men.
Fusion One addresses some symptoms of the disease itself (pain, tiredness, anxiety, etc.) and also the side effects that result from the treatment of the disease. Radiation and drug therapy are popular breast cancer treatments. Common side effects include: insomnia, decreased range of motion at the upper limb and lymphedema. These side effects are addressed by Fusion One.
The nature of Fusion One makes it capable of addressing many of the needs of those with breast cancer. In addition to its health promoting principles, Fusion One makes use of a series of exercises that constitute three distinct forms: a lying form, a seated form and a standing form. It is through the use of these forms and the levels they represent that the system is able to safely and effectively address the health needs of people of all ages and states of health.
The stress control benefits offered by Fusion One is brought about through a unique blending of deep (diaphragmatic) breathing, visualization or inner awareness and a gentle and, at times, prolonged assumption of the exercises or positions of the various forms. This benefit has shown to be helpful to breast cancer patients who are coping with the stress and anxiety that results from the disease they are battling.
Another benefit of Fusion One is the subtle elimination of pain and stiffness from areas of the body such as the neck, back, shoulder, hip and knee. Many health and medical experts have known for years that relief from joint pain and stiffness was possible through the practice of relaxation and the performance of gentle (non-strenuous) exercises. The forms of Fusion One offer both.
The movements and positions of Fusion One possess a number of performance elements that facilitate relatively high degrees of muscular strength. In addition, because the positions are held for long periods of time (a minute or longer) and the elements of relaxation and proper breathing are utilized, these elements, working in combination, may establish a physiological state that enhances muscular expansion. Both these benefits, increased strength and flexibility, are important to those with breast cancer.
For additional information on Fusion One, call the Cultural Center of Charlotte County’s Fitness Center at 941-625-4175, ext. 263. To register for Fusion One classes, call 941-625-4175, ext. 223. The Cultural Center of Charlotte County’s Fitness Center is at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
