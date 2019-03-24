It is estimated that about one out of every 100 people over the age of 65 is affected by Parkinson’s disease.
The disease, named after the English doctor, James Parkinson, is a degenerative disorder of the central nervous system. For those with the disease, the dopamine producing cells (the basal ganglia) found in the midbrain, die. Nerve cells communicate with each other through chemical messengers (neurotransmitters) which they produce. The main neurotransmitter produced by the cells of the basal ganglia is dopamine. When these cells degenerate less dopamine is produced. This makes communication between the cells less efficient. It is this inefficiency in communication that causes the tremor and uncoordinated movements that are characteristic of Parkinson’s disease.
Modern treatments focus on managing the early symptoms of the disease and make use of dopamine agonists, drugs such as levodopa, diet, rehabilitation, surgery and deep brain stimulation. A number of studies have shown exercise to be quite beneficial with regards to the management of the disease.
For those who do not have Parkinson’s disease, exercise is important for maintaining fitness and good health. For those with PD, exercise not only facilitates health but addresses many of the problems that are normally associated with the disease. A recent study headed by Beth Fisher, a researcher at the University of Southern California, showed that people with PD who exercise, move much better than those who did not. A number of other studies show exercise to be important for combating depression, maintaining balance and mobility and providing a sense of well being. There is also some indication that exercise could help slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease.
A program that has been helping people with PD manage the condition is Fusion One; a holistic system of exercises that integrates a vast number of important principles and techniques. These help to make the program one of the safest, simplest and most effective of its kind.
In addition to its many concepts and techniques, Fusion One makes use of a series of exercises that constitute three distinct forms; a lying form, a seated form and a standing form. It is through the use of these forms that the system is able to — safely and effectively — address the fitness and health needs of people of all ages and states of health.
Many of the benefits gained through the practice of Fusion One make it ideal for those with Parkinson’s disease. Through a unique blending of deep (diaphragmatic) breathing, visualization (inner awareness) and a gentle and, at times, prolonged assumption of its exercises, Fusion One offers those with PD a tool for managing stress and depression. Furthermore, the exercises of Fusion One are known to improve coordination and facilitate high degrees of flexibility and muscular strength.
For people with PD, falling is a concern. The effectiveness of the exercises of Fusion One in dealing with this problem is a direct result of their ability to improve balance through muscle strengthening, increased proprioceptor functioning and improvement in posture and gait.
A number of Fusion One classes are conducted at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County. These classes will prove helpful to those with PD and will also be beneficial to those interested in general health and fitness improvement, weight and pot belly reduction, nutrition and healthy eating and balance improvement. For additional information, call the Cultural Center’s Fitness Center at 941-625-4175, ext.263. Visit the center at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
