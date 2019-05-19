The Gator Wilderness Camp Trail Run 5K, 10K and 15K, took place on April 27, at Gator Wilderness Camp School, in Charlotte County. Four-hundred eighteen runners participated in the event, which raised $20,000. All race entry proceeds benefit the Gator Wilderness Camp School.
Trails were marked by sponsor Truly Nolan, while sponsor Detweiler’s Farm Market provided bacon on a stick, freshly pressed apple cider, and 500 buffet lunches, featuring shrimp and grits, biscuits and gravy, and sausages.
Gator Wilderness Camp School is a 501©(3) residential school for struggling adolescent males between the ages of 10 and 15 from Southwest Florida. This group of boys is significantly struggling to interpret a myriad of issues in their families, schools and communities. For more information, visit www.gatorwildernesscamp.com or call 941-639-7722.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.