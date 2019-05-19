The Gator Wilderness Camp Trail Run 5K, 10K and 15K, took place on April 27, at Gator Wilderness Camp School, in Charlotte County. Four-hundred eighteen runners participated in the event, which raised $20,000. All race entry proceeds benefit the Gator Wilderness Camp School.

Trails were marked by sponsor Truly Nolan, while sponsor Detweiler’s Farm Market provided bacon on a stick, freshly pressed apple cider, and 500 buffet lunches, featuring shrimp and grits, biscuits and gravy, and sausages.

Gator Wilderness Camp School is a 501©(3) residential school for struggling adolescent males between the ages of 10 and 15 from Southwest Florida. This group of boys is significantly struggling to interpret a myriad of issues in their families, schools and communities. For more information, visit www.gatorwildernesscamp.com or call 941-639-7722.

