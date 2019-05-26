The Girls on the Run 5K Race took place at Florida SouthWestern State College in Punta Gorda on May 11.
Three-hundred sixty-two runners participated in the event, which raised $12,000 for the 10-week mentoring program. Members of the public were invited to race alongside runners from Charlotte and Desoto County schools.
According to Girls on the Run, “we inspire girls to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind. Trained coaches lead small teams through our research-based curricula which includes dynamic discussions, activities and running games. Over the course of the 10-week program, girls in third through eighth grade develop essential skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event.”
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit www.gotrswfl.org.
